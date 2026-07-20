Tennessee Youth Build Momentum Toward Nicotine Free Future, Gather for 10th TNSTRONG Youth Summit

More than 650 leaders from across the state will continue growing the movement to protect the next generation from nicotine addiction

When we empower youth to lead, we're not simply preventing nicotine addiction today. We're building healthier communities for generations to come.” — Dr. Brian King

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After helping elevate youth nicotine prevention to one of Tennessee's most visible public health conversations during the 2026 legislative session, hundreds of young leaders from across the state will gather later this month to continue building momentum at the 2026 TNSTRONG Youth Summit.More than 650 students, educators, and prevention advocates will attend the three-day summit, July 19 through July 21 in Chattanooga, celebrating the 10th anniversary of TNSTRONG, Tennessee Stop Tobacco and Revolutionize Our New Generation, the state's youth led movement promoting nicotine-free lifestyles. Participants will engage in leadership development, advocacy training, community action planning, emerging nicotine product overview, and interactive workshops designed to prepare the next generation of health leaders.The summit comes just months after youth advocates from across Tennessee helped lead a statewide conversation around legislation that would establish Tennessee's first nicotine retail licensing system, an effort spearheaded by the License to Save Lives Coalition. While the legislation did not pass this year, supporters say it generated significant bipartisan discussion and laid important groundwork for renewed efforts during next year's legislative session. Such a license would enable the TN Alcoholic Beverage Commission to better enforce underage sales of nicotine products to TN youth, as a reported 20% of retailers continue to fail compliance checks statewide."Young people aren't waiting for someone else to solve this problem," said Kristin Jimison of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and License to Save Lives Coalition. "This legislative session showed lawmakers that Tennessee students are informed, engaged, and ready to lead. The TNSTRONG Summit is an incredible event where that energy grows into the next generation of advocates who will continue working to protect kids from nicotine addiction and build healthier communities across our state."One of the summit's keynote speakers, Dr. Brian King, former Director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products and current executive with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, will challenge students to continue leading prevention efforts in their schools and communities."Young people have always been among the most powerful voices for public health,” said Brian King. “They understand the challenges facing their generation, and they have the credibility, creativity, and passion to drive real change. When we empower youth to lead, we're not simply preventing nicotine addiction today. We're building healthier communities for generations to come."Throughout the summit, participants will hear from national experts, develop advocacy skills, collaborate on community action plans, and connect with fellow youth leaders working to reduce youth nicotine use across Tennessee. Since its inception, the TNSTRONG Youth Summit has equipped thousands of students with the knowledge and leadership skills needed to create healthier schools and communities.The event also reflects the growing collaboration among organizations committed to preventing youth nicotine addiction. Many partners participating in the License to Save Lives Coalition, including youth organizations, healthcare providers, educators, and public health advocates, continue working together beyond the legislative session to educate communities and prepare for future policy efforts.Ella Paligo of Hendersonville TN, a former TNSTRONG Ambassador, said empowering young people to speak up is one of the movement's greatest strengths."Adults often talk about protecting the next generation, but we're not just the next generation. We're living this every day. We see vaping in our schools, we see friends struggling with nicotine addiction, and we know our voices matter. This summit reminds us that when young people come together, we really can create change."Organizers say the summit represents more than an annual conference. It is a celebration of ten years of youth leadership and a launching point for the next chapter of Tennessee's growing movement to create healthier, nicotine-free communities.

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