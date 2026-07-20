Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,367 in the last 365 days.

July 20, 2026 - Board of Trustees Called Meeting

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System - Board of Trustees Meeting

Monday, July 20, 2026 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Specific times and written agenda materials for each meeting can be found below:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81297321880?pwd=lHxDEccVal5HGyD2TbKiFEBVYoLciD.1

Meeting chat link
https://us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/81297321880

Meeting ID: 812 9732 1880
Passcode: 863260

---

One tap mobile
+17866351003,,81297321880#,,,,*863260# US (Miami)
+13126266799,,81297321880#,,,,*863260# US (Chicago)

---

Join by SIP
81297321880@zoomcrc.com

Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/81297321880/invitations?signature=KUDxpfokzgX1ybaIZbnxDZeqzR0mkmVTqTFAc7d6Wlo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

July 20, 2026 - Board of Trustees Called Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.