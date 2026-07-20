July 20, 2026 - Board of Trustees Called Meeting

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System - Board of Trustees Meeting

Monday, July 20, 2026 starting at 9:00 a.m. Specific times and written agenda materials for each meeting can be found below: Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81297321880?pwd=lHxDEccVal5HGyD2TbKiFEBVYoLciD.1 Meeting chat link

https://us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/81297321880 Meeting ID: 812 9732 1880

Passcode: 863260 --- One tap mobile

+17866351003,,81297321880#,,,,*863260# US (Miami)

+13126266799,,81297321880#,,,,*863260# US (Chicago) --- Join by SIP

• 81297321880@zoomcrc.com Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/81297321880/invitations?signature=KUDxpfokzgX1ybaIZbnxDZeqzR0mkmVTqTFAc7d6Wlo

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