Gold Standard Solutions Named an Alpine IQ Preferred Partner for Cannabis Dispensary Retention Marketing

Image of Stephen Gold Stephen Gold at NYC Trade Show Stephen Gold with owner of Bodega Boyz Winky Stats from our recent case study

Gold Standard named an Alpine IQ Preferred Partner after 127x ROI and $67,555 in tracked lifetime value from one 90-day dispensary campaign.

The dispensaries that will dominate their markets in five years are the ones building customer data infrastructure and loyalty right now, before their competition figures out it matters.” — Stephen Gold, Founder, Gold Standard Solutions

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Standard Solutions Named an Alpine IQ Preferred Partner for Cannabis Dispensary Retention MarketingThe New York–based agency earns preferred status after delivering a documented 127x return on Alpine IQ email and SMS and $67,555 in tracked customer lifetime value from a single 90-day campaign.Gold Standard Solutions, a full-service retention marketing agency built exclusively for cannabis dispensaries, today announced it has been named a Preferred Partner of Alpine IQ (AIQ), the customer data, loyalty, and marketing platform used across thousands of cannabis retail locations. Gold Standard is offering a complimentary AIQ account audit for dispensary operators who want a clear picture of what their current setup is and is not capturing. Operators can request an audit at https://goldstandrd.com/alpine-iq-partner Gold Standard manages the full lifecycle marketing engine for dispensary operators inside AIQ — loyalty programs, audience segmentation, email, SMS, and automated flows — pairing that retention infrastructure with compliant programmatic advertising that brings net-new shoppers through the door. Every result is attributed and reported in revenue, allowing operators to track their investment.The partnership follows a documented campaign for a Manhattan dispensary in which Gold Standard's approach produced measurable, attributable growth over a single 90-day window:229 net-new shoppers brought in at a $54.18 cost per acquisition$67,555 in tracked customer lifetime valueA 127x return on AIQ email and SMS creditsMore than 1,000,000 targeted impressions across a compliant, full-funnel media blendThe campaign suppressed the store's existing customer list entirely, targeting only first-time shoppers and feeding them directly into the AIQ loyalty and retention program Gold Standard already operated on the account. That acquisition-to-retention handoff — the step most advertising programs ignore — is the core of the agency's model."Most dispensaries are paying for a powerful platform and using a fraction of it," said Stephen Gold, Founder of Gold Standard Solutions. "Our job is to run it the way it was meant to be run, and bring new customers in, capture them in loyalty, and keep them coming back with email and SMS that we can tie directly to revenue. Becoming an Alpine IQ Preferred Partner is recognition of the results that approach delivers for operators."Gold Standard works exclusively in the cannabis industry across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, markets where mainstream advertising channels are largely closed to licensed operators and where retention is the most reliable engine for growth. Across its portfolio, the agency manages more than 370,000 loyalty members, has driven more than $170 million in client revenue, and has published nine documented case studies ( https://goldstandrd.com/case-studies ) drawn from real dispensary campaigns."The dispensaries that will dominate their markets in five years are the ones building customer data infrastructure and loyalty right now, before their competition figures out it matters," Gold added.Alpine IQ featured the partnership and the full case study in a partner spotlight on its blog, detailing the five-stage acquisition-to-retention framework Gold Standard runs on the platform and what a managed engagement looks like from a free account audit through monthly revenue reporting.About Gold Standard SolutionsGold Standard Solutions is a data-driven retention marketing agency built exclusively for cannabis dispensaries. The company manages loyalty, email, SMS, identity resolution, and compliant omni-channel advertising as one integrated system — most often on top of Alpine IQ — with every campaign measured against revenue. Gold Standard works with licensed dispensaries across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contracts. Learn more at https://goldstandrd.com Media Contact Stephen Gold, Founder Gold Standard Solutions Email: hello@goldstandrd.com Phone: 718-218-5142 Web: https://goldstandrd.com ###

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