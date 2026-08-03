Hicks Family Lawyers Explains What a Texas Divorce Actually Involves, From First Filing to Final Decree

The Houston firm aims to replace fear of the unknown with a clear picture of the process, so families can make steady decisions during a difficult transition.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people, the hardest part of a divorce is not knowing what to expect. The uncertainty, more than the law itself, is often what makes the process feel overwhelming. Hicks Family Lawyers , a Houston family law firm, is working to change that by explaining, in plain terms, what a Texas divorce actually involves from the day it is filed to the day it is final.The firm notes that the process is more structured than most people realize. Texas is a no-fault state, which means a spouse does not have to prove wrongdoing to end a marriage; the law recognizes that a marriage has simply become insupportable. Before a divorce can be finalized, the state requires a waiting period of at least 60 days from the date of filing, a built-in pause that gives families time to resolve the terms of their separation. To file in the first place, at least one spouse must meet Texas residency requirements.From there, the work centers on the terms themselves: how property and debts are divided, how parenting time and child support are arranged, and whether spousal support applies. Texas treats most property acquired during the marriage as shared, and divides it in a way the law calls just and right, which does not always mean an even split. Where couples can agree, the process can be relatively quick; where they cannot, it takes longer and involves more of the court. Understanding that map in advance, the firm says, is what allows people to make sound decisions rather than anxious ones.That commitment to plain explanation runs through how the firm works. At Hicks Family Lawyers, the emphasis is on helping clients understand their options before decisions are made, favoring problem-solving and steady negotiation to reduce conflict while protecting what matters most to each family. The firm’s overview of divorce in Texas lays out each stage, from the first petition to the final decree, in language built for people rather than lawyers.For families weighing whether and how to begin, the firm points to that kind of preparation as the difference between a transition managed with foresight and one navigated in the dark. The goal, in every case, is to help clients move through the change with clarity and emerge steady, prepared for what comes next.About Hicks Family LawyersHicks Family Lawyers is a family law firm in Houston, Texas, serving families throughout the state. The firm handles divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support and alimony, property and asset division, and paternity, bringing a corporate legal background to the financial and business questions that surround family transitions. Its approach pairs big-firm experience with a boutique, family-focused practice, explaining the law in plain terms and helping clients plan for what comes next.Contact InformationHicks Family Lawyers4201 Main St, Suite 412, Houston, TX 77002Phone: (346) 654-0577Email: info@hicksfamilylawyers.comWebsite: https://hicksfamilylawyers.com/

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