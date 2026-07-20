DNREC Seeks Volunteers for 2026 Delaware Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 19

Join other volunteers Sept. 19 in helping to beautify the state by removing trash from Delaware’s shorelines and waterways/Delaware DNREC photo

Registration Now Open for Volunteering at More Than 40 Sites Statewide

Volunteer registration is now open for the 39th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup, set for Saturday, Sept. 19, at more than 40 sites statewide. Hosted by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, this popular annual event welcomes participants who turn out to help maintain the state’s beaches, coastline and waterways from 9 a.m. to noon. Individuals as well as groups can sign up at the de.gov/coastalcleanup webpage now through Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 4:30 p.m.

Each year, the Delaware Coastal Cleanup draws hundreds of volunteers who collect litter, debris and recyclables from shorelines and natural areas. The event directly supports DNREC’s mission to provide quality outdoor recreation experiences while protecting public health and the environment.

“For almost 40 years, Delawareans have been pitching in to keep our beaches, coastline and waterways beautiful,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said. “These dedicated volunteers who share their time and energy have made a real difference in keeping Delaware pristine, and we invite anyone to join the effort – on coastal cleanup day as a volunteer or any day with your own actions.”

Of course, while the event is the largest cleanup organized by DNREC all year, keeping Delaware beaches and coastal communities clean takes more than a one-day effort. DNREC suggests several ways to make a difference all year long:

Pick up trash . Collect litter found near your home to help keep your neighborhood clean.

. Collect litter found near your home to help keep your neighborhood clean. Leave no trace . Always take all trash and belongings with you when you finish your visit to outdoor spaces like Delaware State Parks, wildlife areas and nature reserves.

. Always take all trash and belongings with you when you finish your visit to outdoor spaces like Delaware State Parks, wildlife areas and nature reserves. Be prepared . Bring gloves and a disposable bag during outdoor activities like hiking, fishing or kayaking, so you can easily and properly dispose of any trash you find.

. Bring gloves and a disposable bag during outdoor activities like hiking, fishing or kayaking, so you can easily and properly dispose of any trash you find. Recycle! Learn more about what can be recycled in Delaware and where your closest drop-off location is for anything recyclable in the state at the de.gov/recycling webpage.

For more information about volunteer registration and the cleanup’s continuing history, visit the de.gov/coastalcleanup webpage.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov