Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Sponsors Northbrook Grand Prix in Chicago Grit Series

Northbrook, Illinois – Briskman Briskman & Greenberg will serve as a sponsor of the Northbrook Grand Prix, part of the Chicago Grit cycling series that brings criterium racing to 10 cities in 10 days across the Chicago area. The Northbrook Grand Prix is scheduled for Thursday, July 23rd, where competitive cyclists, recreational riders, and spectators will race on a closed-course circuit.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, a personal injury firm that has represented injured cyclists in Chicago for decades, explained its decision to serve as a sponsor, “For years, we have worked with cyclists and their families after serious crashes, so we see firsthand what happens when a routine ride turns into an emergency,” managing member Paul A. Greenberg said. “Supporting the Northbrook Grand Prix is one way to stand with the cycling community in a context that celebrates the sport while underscoring the importance of safety and accountability on the road.”

According to the firm, bicycle injury cases often turn on what happens in the hours immediately after a collision. Evidence such as damaged bikes, vehicle data, roadway conditions, photographs, and witness accounts can be critical in later determining fault and responsibility. The firm said it has handled numerous bicycle crash cases and understands how quickly an insurance carrier may dispute liability for its insured, particularly in crashes involving multiple vehicles, conflicting accounts, or claims that the cyclist contributed to the collision.

“In bicycle cases, the early investigation matters,” Greenberg said. “The defense may later argue that the cyclist was not visible, was riding too fast, failed to keep a proper lookout, or otherwise contributed to the crash. Those arguments can shift attention away from dangerous driving or unsafe conditions unless the evidence is preserved and the facts are developed promptly.”

The Northbrook Grand Prix is intended to contribute to that effort and to ongoing conversations about how to make local streets safer for cyclists and drivers alike, in Northbrook and throughout the Chicago area.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg said it serves its clients as individuals rather than just another case file. The firm’s attorneys focus on listening closely to understand what happened, thoroughly investigating collisions, and seeking financial recovery through available legal channels.

To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as a result of someone’s carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

1 (312) 313-2414

https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/

Press Contact : Paul Greenberg

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.