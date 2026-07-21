AEG, Goldenvoice and PRG Join White Hall Arts Academy to Expand Youth Access to Entertainment Careers

White Hall Arts Academy's Music Creators Camp

Nearly 50 young people train with Grammy Award-winning professionals during the fourth cycle of the free Music Creators Camp in South Los Angeles.

We are proud to support White Hall Arts Academy’s mission to expand access, open doors, and empower the next generation to see themselves building meaningful careers in this industry.” — Rhea Roberts-Johnson, VP, Goldenvoice Operations & Community Engagement

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainment industry leaders AEG, Goldenvoice and PRG have joined White Hall Arts Academy ’s mission to expand youth access to careers in music, live entertainment and production. The industry leaders have joined the fourth cycle of Music Creators Camp , a free, two-week program welcoming nearly 50 young participants ages 9 to 17 for hands-on training in songwriting, music production, choreography, branding, concert promotion and stage production.The program is led by White Hall Arts Academy Founder Tanisha Hall and Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Keith Harris, musical director for the Black Eyed Peas and the Backstreet Boys, alongside other leading entertainment professionals. The 2026 camp is presented with support from the Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell Youth Social Justice Fund and Solotech.“This is bigger than a camp or a training program,” said Tanisha Hall, founder of White Hall Arts Academy. “We are creating meaningful pathways for young people who have the talent, discipline and creativity to contribute to this industry. Our goal is to expose them not only to opportunities onstage, but to the sustainable careers that exist behind the music, behind the camera and behind major live events.” Hall was recently recognized as the Los Angeles City Council District 8 2026 Women of Impact.Additional instructors include five-time Grammy winner Candace Wakefield; Grammy-nominated creatives Daniel Solano, Bella Rabbit and Yng Josh; producer-engineer Adam Amoedo; and guest mentor Adanna Duru of The Voice and American Idol, whose collective credits span Prince, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Nipsey Hussle and Alicia Keys.“At AEG and Goldenvoice, we believe every young person deserves the opportunity to discover their potential and explore meaningful pathways to a successful future. Music Creators Camp creates an inspiring environment where creativity, mentorship and real-world industry exposure come together to introduce young people to the many career opportunities that exist across music and live entertainment. We are proud to support White Hall Arts Academy’s mission to expand access, open doors, and empower the next generation to see themselves building meaningful careers in this industry.” said Rhea Roberts-Johnson, Vice President Goldenvoice Operations & Community Engagement.During the groundbreaking program, students developed and recorded original songs before creating accompanying music videos during a unique “Today at Apple” session at the Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday, July 20.Programming will continue with an interactive AEG and Goldenvoice workshop at The Novo at L.A. LIVE on Thursday, July 23. Students will receive hands-on instruction from company executives on concert promotion, live entertainment strategy and the business infrastructure behind major music events.Students will then participate in two days of experiential learning at PRG Starwood Aviation Studio on Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25. PRG, a global production company behind some of the world’s largest tours and live experiences, will introduce participants to the technical, logistical and operational work required to produce world-class entertainment.“Over the past 20 years in the music industry, I’ve come to believe that one of our greatest responsibilities is helping create a pathway for the next generation,” expressed Norah Blumberg, director of music at PRG. “Young people need to see themselves reflected in this industry. They need to know they have a seat at the table, that their voices matter and that there is a place for them in the room. What Tanisha has built through White Hall Arts Academy is more than a program — it is a calling that is creating opportunities, building confidence and changing lives through the power of music.”The camp will culminate Saturday, July 25, with a youth-produced concert festival at PRG Starwood Aviation Studio beginning at 5 p.m. Participating students will apply what they have learned across songwriting, performance, branding, concert promotion and production to bring the final showcase to life.Music Creators Camp is part of White Hall Arts Academy’s larger workforce development ecosystem. Graduates of Soundworks , the organization’s workforce development program for justice-impacted and transitional-age foster youth, will provide audiovisual, content-capture and production support during the camp and final showcase. The integration gives Soundworks graduates professional experience while creating a pathway to employment.For more information about White Hall Arts Academy, Music Creators Camp, Soundworks or partnership opportunities, visit www.foundation.whitehallacademy.org

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