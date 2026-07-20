East Washington Street Ramp to I-85 and I-95 south closed July 24-27
RICHMOND – In the city of Petersburg, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and its contractor will close the westbound Route 460 Business (East Washington Street) ramp to I-85 and I-95 south starting at 7 p.m. on July 24 through 7 a.m. on July 27 for bridge repairs.
Motorists should follow the posted detour:
- Travel west on East Washington Street, south on South Adams Street, and east on East Wythe Street to the on-ramp for southbound I-85 and I-95.
Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.
Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.
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