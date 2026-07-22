Goddard School of Old Town Alexandria Shares Summer Heat Safety Tips, Expands Water Days to Help Children Stay Cool

Goddard School of Ashburn, Alexandria, Old Town, Leesburg, Waldorf Akhil & Madhu Govil Goddard School Old Town Alexandria Water Days Fun

School Encourages Parents to Take Extra Precautions During Extreme Summer Heat

Summer should be a time for children to explore, play, and create wonderful memories, but extreme heat means families need to be especially mindful” — Akhil Govil

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As much of the country continues to experience record-breaking summer temperatures, including prolonged heat waves across the Washington, D.C. region, the Goddard School of Old Town Alexandria , a premier early childhood education center dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing, and engaging learning environment for young children, is reminding families to take extra precautions to keep young children safe during periods of extreme heat. The school is also expanding its popular Water Days throughout the summer, giving students additional opportunities to cool off while enjoying safe, supervised water play on the playground.Young children are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses because their bodies heat up more quickly than adults. School leaders encourage parents and caregivers to remain vigilant whenever children are outdoors."Summer should be a time for children to explore, play, and create wonderful memories, but extreme heat means families need to be especially mindful," said Akhil Govil, owner and operator of The Goddard School of Old Town Alexandria. "Our teachers carefully monitor outdoor activities, adjust schedules when temperatures rise, and are adding even more Water Days because we know children love them. It is a fun way to stay active while helping everyone stay cool."The Goddard School recommends several simple steps to help children safely enjoy the summer months:• Keep children well hydrated by encouraging them to drink water throughout the day, even before they feel thirsty.• Dress children in lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that helps keep them cool.• Apply sunscreen before going outdoors and reapply it according to the product's directions.• Limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, typically between late morning and early evening.• Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in air-conditioned spaces.• Never leave a child unattended in a parked vehicle, even for a short period of time.• Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including excessive sweating, fatigue, dizziness, headache, nausea, or unusual irritability, and seek medical attention if symptoms become severe.Throughout the summer, teachers at The Goddard School of Old Town Alexandria incorporate water-based activities that allow children to have fun while staying comfortable in the heat. Additional Water Days feature supervised sprinkler play, water games, and other age-appropriate activities designed to keep children cool while supporting physical activity, social interaction, and outdoor exploration."Our goal is to create an environment where children can continue learning and having fun while remaining safe," said Madhu Govil. "Children naturally love water play, and adding more Water Days allows them to enjoy the outdoors in a way that is exciting, refreshing, and appropriate for the summer weather. We hope these reminders also help families make the most of their own summer adventures."School officials also encourage parents to check local weather forecasts and heat advisories before planning outdoor activities and to modify schedules when temperatures or humidity become excessive.The Goddard School of Old Town Alexandria provides a warm, nurturing environment where children are encouraged to explore, discover, and develop a lifelong love of learning. Through a play-based curriculum, experienced educators, and a strong commitment to health, safety, and family engagement, the school helps children build the academic, social, and emotional skills they need to thrive. The school's leadership is dedicated to continuous improvement and to creating an exceptional educational experience for every child.Learn more at https://www.goddardschool.com/schools/va/alexandria/alexandria-old-town ###For more information or to schedule an interview with a Goddard School of Old Town Alexandria spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

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