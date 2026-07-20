DAVE & BUSTER’S CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN MCKINNEY

Be One of the First 100 Guests at the Grand Opening and Score Free Games for the Day!

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is almost over! Dave & Buster’s , the premier destination for entertainment, dining, and sports-watching, officially announces the grand opening of its newest location in McKinney at 4064 West University Dr, on Monday, July 27. To celebrate the arrival of this 40,000 square-foot entertainment hub, the location will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m.Be one of the first 100 guests in line at the Dave & Buster’s Grand Opening on July 27 and score free video game play for the day. Doors open at 10 a.m., so don’t miss out on this chance to experience over 100 of the latest arcade games for free. Terms and conditions apply.The new McKinney location turns up the fun with a next-level watch experience and massive gaming floor, all designed to bring the community together in exciting new ways. Get ready for entertainment like never before. In addition to the classic games, the McKinney location will feature:- Private Game Suites: Step into our brand-new private Game Suites, your own exclusive space inside Dave & Buster’s, perfect for groups looking to play in style. Choose between High Tech Darts or Social Shuffleboard, enjoy control of your TV, and kick back with food and drinks delivered right to your suite.- Immersive Watch: Catch every big moment on a massive 40-foot screen and more than 30 oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar. With immersive surrounding sound, every game feels electric.- Top Gun: Maverick: Step into the cockpit and take on intense missions inspired by the blockbuster film.- Human Crane: Take flight in our brand-new Human Crane game where you strap in and become the claw to grab prizes below.- UFC Challenge: Test your speed, skill, and accuracy in this action-packed UFC-themed fighting game featuring real fight footage. This experience is exclusive to Dave & Buster’s through January 2027.- New Menu: Savor a bold new lineup of chef-crafted dishes, from savory steaks to game day wings, burgers, and crave-worthy shareables.Guests can take advantage of a variety of exciting offers at the new location, starting with the Eat & Play Combo for just $19.99 and Half-Priced Games available all day every Sunday and Wednesday. Those looking for drink specials can enjoy Happy Hour from 4 to 7 PM, Monday through Friday, with cocktails, domestic drafts, and wine starting at $5. Additionally, the venue honors community members with special weekly promotions; guests with a valid military ID can enjoy Military Mondays, while teachers with a staff ID can take advantage of Teacher Tuesdays, both of which feature a free $10 Power Card and 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages all day long. Additionally, on Friday nights after 9PM, High School students with a school ID can get three hours of All You Can Play games for only $24.99.“Opening our doors in McKinney is a major milestone for our team, and we’ve been working tirelessly to ensure every detail is perfect for our grand debut,” said General Manager Reschelle Karanja. “This space was designed to be the ultimate community hangout, and we can’t wait to see the energy when our neighbors finally walk through these doors to play, eat, and celebrate with us.”Dave & Buster’s McKinney hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. - midnight, and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 a.m. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com As McKinney’s ultimate new entertainment destination, Dave & Buster’s is also the perfect venue for group celebrations. Whether planning a corporate outing, team-building event, holiday party, or milestone birthday, the new location offers dedicated event spaces, customizable food and beverage packages, and interactive entertainment for groups of all sizes. Group bookings are now open, visit dnbparty.com to submit an inquiry and make your next celebration unforgettable.About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 246 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 181 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 65 Main Event branded stores in 23 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Internationally, the Company is in early-stage growth as a franchisor of its brands with five Dave & Buster’s franchise stores currently open. For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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