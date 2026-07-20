Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture

On Tuesday, July 21, the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development will hold a hearing called "Examining Customer Protections and Market Integrity in Sports Event Prediction Market."

On Wednesday, July 22, the Subcommittee on Forestry and Horticulture will hold a hearing called "For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from Chief Tom Schultz, U.S. Forest Service."

Appropriations

On Wednesday, July 22, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee hearing called "Funding Lapses: Analyzing Shutdown Reform."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, July 21, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee markup on the following measures:

On Wednesday, July 22, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Broken Trust: How the Biden-Harris DOL Leaked Confidential Information."

On Friday, July 24, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee field hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: How AI Is Creating Opportunities Across America's Workforce."

Energy & Commerce

On Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21, the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a full committee markup on 29 measures.

On Wednesday, July 22, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Legislative Proposals to Strengthen Consumer Protection in a Changing Marketplace."

On Wednesday, July 22, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a legislative hearing called "Protecting Communications Networks and Improving Connectivity" on the following measures:

Financial Services

On Tuesday, July 21, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network."

On Tuesday, July 21, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the Federal Home Loan Bank System."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, July 21, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Confronting Haiti’s Terrorist Gangs: The Gang Suppression Force and the Path Ahead."

On Wednesday, July 22, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "United Nations Accountability and Reform: Advancing an America First Foreign Policy Through Strategic Diplomacy and Burden Sharing."

On Wednesday, July 22, the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Building a New Regional Security Architecture: The Next Phase of the Abraham Accords."

On Wednesday, July 22, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Charting a New Course: Countering China's Dominance in Global Shipbuilding."

House Administration

On Tuesday, July 21, the Subcommittee on Modernization and Innovation will hold a hearing called “Modernizing Public Access to Legislative Data and Information.”

On Wednesday, July 22, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing called “Oversight of the Smithsonian: Radical Revisionism at the National Museum of American History.”

Intelligence

On Monday, July 20, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a closed full committee markup on the following measure:

H.R. 9624, the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (Crawford)

Judiciary

On Tuesday, July 21, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a full committee hearing called "25 Years After 9/11: Confronting the Next Generation of Threats."

On Monday, July 20, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee markup on the following measure:

H.R. ____, the Permanent Trump Secure Border Act Bill (Roy)

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, July 22, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called "False Narratives Surrounding Conditions at the Delaney Hall ICE Detention Center."

On Tuesday, July 21, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:

H.R. 8003, the Expanding the Fast Track Act of 2026 (Deluzio)

H.R. 9640, the Earth MRI Reauthorization Act of 2026 (Wittman)

H.R. 9646, the Quantum-Enhanced Critical Minerals Mapping Act of 2026 (Hurd)

H.R. 7332, the Whale CHARTS Act of 2026 (Matsui)

H.R. 7466, the SAFE CATTLE Act (Jackson)

H.R. 8876, the Aquatic Invasive Species Control and Prevention Act of 2026 (Walberg)

H.R. 9621, the Northwest Endangered Salmon Predation Prevention Act of 2026 (Baumgartner)

H.R. 309, the National Law Enforcement Officers Remembrance, Support and Community Outreach Act (Nehls)

H.R. 1693, To redesignate the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, Wyoming, as the “Barbara L. Cubin National Historic Trails Interpretive Center" (Hageman)

H.R. 4219, the National Wildlife Refuge System Invasive Species Strike Team Act of 2025 (Case)

H.R. 4931, the National Park System Long-Term Lease Investment Act (Murphy)

H.R. 5063, the Safe Beaches, Safe Swimmers Act (Kiggans)

H.R. 6021, the Archie Cavanaugh Migratory Bird Treaty Amendment Act (Begich)

H.R. 8121, To designate the Christiansted Bandstand at the Christiansted National Historic Site, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, as the “Peter G. Thurland, Sr., Bandstand" (Plaskett)

H.R. 8454, To provide for the transfer of administrative jurisdiction over certain Federal land in the State of California, and for other purposes (McClintock)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Tuesday, July 21, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:On Wednesday, July 22, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup on the following measures:

On Tuesday, July 21, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency will hold a hearing called "Rewriting American History: Examining the Smithsonian’s Efforts to Reshape the Past."

On Wednesday, July 22, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup on 15 measures.

On Wednesday, July 22, the Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses will hold a hearing called "The Future of DEI in Law School Accreditation and the Legal Profession."

Rules

On Monday, July 20, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 7008, the Stop Insider Trading Act (Steil)

H.R. 6955, the Main Street Capital Access Act (Hill)

H. Con. Res. 113, Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2027 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2028 through 2036 (Arrington)

H.R. 9770, the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027 (Cole)

H.R. 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 [Rule Markup Only] (Rogers)

H.R. 8884, the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act [Rule Markup Only] (Scott)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Tuesday, July 21, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee markup on the following measures:

H.R. 3168, the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Valadao)

H.R. 8437, the Geo POWER Act (Begich)

H.R. 9326, the USA Act (Webster)

Small Business

On Wednesday, July 22, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "Unleashing the Golden Age of Science: Examining the Priorities of the FY2027 Research and Technology Enterprise."

On Wednesday, July 22, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development."

Veterans' Affairs

On Tuesday, July 21, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing called “Failure at the Front Gate: Examining VA Police and Security Deficiencies.”

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