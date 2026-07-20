Personalized Medicine Leader Available to Discuss FDA Vote That May Shape the Future of Compounded Peptide Therapies

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) prepares to make recommendations on seven clinically validated peptides, Jimmy St. Louis, President of the Personalized Health Association (PHA) and CEO of Agentis Longevity, is available for interviews to discuss what many consider one of the most significant regulatory moments for personalized medicine in America.The FDA's PCAC will meet July 23-24 at its White Oak campus to consider whether seven peptides including BPC-157, TB-500, MOTS-C, KPV, Emideltide (DSIP), Semax, and Epitalon, should be added to the Section 503A Bulk Drug Substances List, allowing them to be legally compounded by qualified pharmacies under established USP quality standards.As President of PHA, St. Louis authored and submitted the Association's formal public comments to the FDA and has led a nationwide advocacy effort bringing together physicians, patients, veterans, and policymakers around one central issue: ensuring Americans have safe, regulated access to personalized therapies while preserving physician and patient autonomy.Jimmy St. Louis Can Discuss:Why the FDA's July 23-24 meeting is a watershed moment for personalized medicine.What the Section 503A Bulk Drug Substances List is, and why it matters to millions of patients.How the current regulatory uncertainty creates confusion for patients and physicians regarding quality and safety.Why physician and patient autonomy should remain central to individualized healthcare decisions.The role of accredited compounding pharmacies in providing safe, high-quality personalized therapies.Why veterans' organizations have become actively engaged in the peptide discussion.The Congressional Veterans Care Forum and growing attention from lawmakers to personalized medicine.What happens next for patients, physicians, and the personalized medicine community following the FDA vote.Why This MattersThe FDA's recommendations could significantly influence the future availability of several peptides widely discussed within regenerative, longevity, and personalized medicine. Regardless of the committee's recommendations, the outcome is expected to shape future regulatory policy, physician access, patient choice, and innovation across the personalized healthcare landscape.

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