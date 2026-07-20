FISCAL Technologies passes £2 trillion in protected spend - after nearly two decades of AI in finance

FISCAL protect £2 trillion in organisational spend

FISCAL's purpose-built AI for finance teams has now protected over £2 trillion of customer spend, and prevented more than £300 million in potential losses.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FISCAL Technologies today announced it has protected over £2 trillion of customer spend across its history, a milestone that caps almost 20 years of building specialised, purpose-built AI for Procure-to-Pay (P2P) teams.While much of the market has discovered AI in the last few years, FISCAL has been applying it since 2007 to find risk in accounts payable. That's nearly two decades of transaction and supplier expertise, 450+ implementations, and AI models honed on real-world P2P patterns.This longevity shows in the outcomes. Across its history, FISCAL's software has prevented more than £300 million in risk — duplicate payments, fraud, supplier errors. Each one creates cash leakage, eroding working capital before anyone notices. With FISCAL Technologies, NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership has prevented around £25 million of duplicate payments since 2016. Specsavers saw £11 million in overpayments prevented. Today the platform protects more than £340 billion of customer spend every year."Two trillion pounds is a number I'm enormously proud of, but the figure I care most about is the money that never leaked away. That comes down to two things: a team that cares about getting it right, and customers who trusted us to protect their spend. We're nowhere near finished," said David Griffiths, CEO of FISCAL Technologies.The milestone follows the recent release of FISCAL's AI connectivity, which lets finance teams reach their P2P risk data through the AI tools they already use. FISCAL's P2P risk management software is available now to enterprise and public sector organisations. For more information, contact smarter@fiscaltec.com.---About FISCAL TechnologiesFISCAL's P2P risk management software helps finance teams protect spend and strengthen risk controls. It's backed by our expert consultancy and support teams.The AI-native platform analyses every supplier and invoice, finding risks for your team to investigate and resolve. It augments your team's capabilities, strengthening controls before and after payment.FISCAL reduces fraud and compliance breaches, prevents duplicate payments, decreases supplier risk and automates statement reconciliation 12x faster. It integrates smoothly into your systems and processes, improving efficiency, and streamlining pay runs.Since 2007, we have overseen 450+ implementations across sectors including local government, healthcare and retail. We now protect over £340 billion each year with proven, data-driven intelligence.For more information, visit www.fiscaltec.com

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