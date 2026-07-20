Mineral-Fortified-Beverages Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 8.3% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Mineral-Fortified-Beverages Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mineral-fortified beverages market is gaining considerable momentum as consumers become more aware of the importance of minerals in their diets. With lifestyle changes and increasing health concerns, this sector is set to experience robust growth driven by innovation and shifting consumer preferences. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key trends, and regional outlook shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Rate of the Mineral-Fortified Beverages Market

Recent years have seen notable expansion in the mineral-fortified beverages market. It is expected to grow from $18.49 billion in 2025 to $19.98 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to heightened awareness of health issues linked to mineral deficiencies, a rise in the popularity of bottled functional drinks, the early adoption of sports and electrolyte beverages, urban lifestyle changes, and greater convenience in beverage consumption. Additionally, the broader availability of packaged drinks through expanding retail distribution channels has supported this upward trend.

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Looking ahead, the mineral-fortified beverages market is predicted to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $27.44 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 8.3%. The anticipated growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for personalized nutrition and hydration solutions that provide functional benefits. Rising health consciousness and preventive wellness trends also play a significant role, alongside innovations in plant-based and clean-label beverages. The expansion of e-commerce channels for beverages and a growing emphasis on immunity and performance-enhancing nutrition drinks further fuel this growth. Noteworthy trends include the demand for electrolyte-balanced mineral drinks that optimize hydration and athletic performance, the rising popularity of plant-based mineral-fortified functional beverages, innovations in sugar-free and low-calorie options, and the growth of personalized nutrition products tailored to individual mineral needs.

Understanding Mineral-Fortified Beverages and Their Benefits

Mineral-fortified beverages are functional drinks enhanced with essential minerals that offer added health advantages beyond simple hydration. These beverages help support vital physiological functions such as bone strength, muscle efficiency, and electrolyte balance. By providing an easy and convenient way to meet daily mineral requirements, they cater to health-conscious consumers seeking both nourishment and hydration in one product.

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Growing Demand for Ready-to-Drink Options Fuels Market Expansion

A major factor propelling the mineral-fortified beverages market is the rising popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, which are pre-packaged and require no preparation before consumption. This surge in demand is closely linked to the increasing health and fitness awareness among consumers who prefer convenient nutritional solutions to support active lifestyles. As people look for functional drinks enriched with minerals and electrolytes to aid hydration, performance, and overall wellness, mineral-fortified beverages have gained traction. For example, in February 2024, Monster Beverage Corporation, a US-based energy drink manufacturer, reported that net sales for its Monster Energy Drinks segment rose to $1.60 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $1.39 billion during the same period in 2022. Such figures highlight the growing consumer preference for RTD beverages and their role in driving market growth.

Health Awareness and Lifestyle Diseases Spur Market Demand

Another key driver of growth is the increasing health consciousness among consumers, especially as lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and obesity become more prevalent. Health consciousness involves an active effort by individuals to adopt behaviors that improve physical and mental well-being. Mineral-fortified beverages align with this mindset by supplying essential micronutrients such as calcium, iron, and magnesium, which help prevent nutritional deficiencies and support overall health. This trend is evident in data from June 2024 by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US nonprofit organization, which noted that 54% of Americans continue to follow specific diets. Moreover, interest in increasing protein intake has steadily climbed from 59% in 2022 to 67% in 2023 and 71% in 2024. These shifts underscore the strong link between rising health awareness and the growing demand for mineral-fortified drinks.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Opportunities

In 2025, North America led the global mineral-fortified beverages market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and growth opportunities across different geographies.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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