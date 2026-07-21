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Clarkston Consulting hires Morgan Fletcher as Vice President of SAP Sales to strengthen its SAP alliance and guide clients through successful transformation.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading business consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced today the hiring of Morgan Fletcher as Vice President of SAP Sales. In this role, Fletcher will help clients accelerate and de-risk their SAP transformation journeys through earlier engagement and strategic advisory.Fletcher joins Clarkston with deep experience leading sales strategy and go-to-market efforts focused on SAP partnerships. In previous roles, she focused on building meaningful collaboration with SAP while creating value for SAP field teams and improving client outcomes. She has extensive experience helping organizations evaluate transformation strategies, align technology investments to business outcomes, and navigate complex ERP decisions. She has also helped educate internal teams on SAP priorities and operationalize collaboration frameworks that make planning more repeatable and execution more predictable.“Morgan brings a thoughtful, relationship-driven approach to alliance growth and a deep understanding of what it takes to build successful SAP partnerships,” said Tom Finegan, CEO and Co-founder. “As we continue to strengthen our SAP alliance and expand our SAP services, her leadership will help us engage clients earlier in their transformation journeys, connect technology decisions to business outcomes, and deliver an even more integrated experience alongside SAP.”Fletcher has built her career around helping organizations navigate business transformation through strong relationships and clear communication. She brings a “listen-first” approach to every client and team interaction, helping teams align around shared objectives and uncover opportunities that may not have been obvious at the outset.“As we look toward the future of our SAP partnership and how we continue to deepen collaboration, I see a tremendous opportunity to help shape that vision and build upon an already strong foundation,” said Fletcher. “I’m excited to help organizations better understand the opportunities available through SAP, build confidence in their transformation strategies, and create a seamless journey that connects advisory, implementation, and long-term innovation through Clarkston’s experience.”“Morgan’s ability to strengthen relationships and help organizations navigate meaningful change through SAP-enabled transformation makes her a strong addition to Clarkston,” said Mike Hackett, President. “Her leadership will support our broader commitment to helping clients turn business priorities into practical, measurable results.”In her role, Fletcher's focus will include helping Clarkston and SAP engage clients earlier in the decision-making process and bring greater confidence and clarity to transformation planning and long-term innovation. Her work will help clients see SAP transformation as more than a technology investment – it's also a way to help people and organizations achieve meaningful business outcomes, which aligns strongly with Clarkston’s commitment to delivering brilliant client service.“At its core, our work is about people,” said Fletcher. “The engagements we lead often transform how businesses operate, and those changes directly impact the experiences of the individuals within those organizations. I’m excited to strengthen our SAP alliance while expanding the value we bring to clients.”About Clarkston ConsultingBusinesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose.

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