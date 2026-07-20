Bailey & Galyen Announces Texas Rangers Ticket Giveaway for August 22 Game

One Winner Will Receive Two Tickets to See the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law is giving Texas Rangers fans an opportunity to attend the Saturday, August 22 game at Globe Life Field.

One eligible winner will receive two tickets to the game. Fans can enter through the official giveaway post on Bailey & Galyen’s Instagram account, @thetxattorney.

The promotion is part of Bailey & Galyen’s continued relationship with the Texas Rangers and its efforts to engage with fans across North Texas.

How to Enter the Texas Rangers Ticket Giveaway

To enter, participants must:

- Follow @thetxattorney on Instagram

- Like the official giveaway post

- Tag friends in the comments

The giveaway will run from July 20 through July 27, 2026. One eligible winner will be selected at random and announced within 24 hours after the giveaway ends.

No purchase is necessary. The official giveaway post will include eligibility requirements, entry instructions, winner-selection details, and information about how the selected winner will be notified. Participants should review the complete terms before entering.

Bailey & Galyen Connects With Texas Rangers Fans

As the Official Law Firm Sponsor of the Texas Rangers, Bailey & Galyen participates in promotions, partnerships, and community activities that connect the firm with baseball fans throughout Texas.

The August 22 giveaway gives one winner the opportunity to bring a guest to Globe Life Field for a summer baseball game. It also provides Bailey & Galyen with another way to engage with Rangers supporters and participate in experiences that bring families, friends, and communities together.

Through its relationship with the Rangers, Bailey & Galyen continues to connect with people outside the firm’s offices while supporting events and promotions centered on one of North Texas’ most recognized sports organizations.

“Texas Rangers games give families and friends an opportunity to spend time together and support their team,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “We are pleased to offer another fan the chance to experience a game at Globe Life Field.”

Fans can find the official giveaway post, complete rules, and entry details by visiting @thetxattorney on Instagram during the entry period.

About Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

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