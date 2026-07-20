Log Masters Restorations Marks 10 Years of Log Home Repair & Restoration

Springfield-based company celebrates a decade of chinking, staining, and structural log repair for homeowners in need.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Log Masters Restorations is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. The company opened in 2016 and has spent the past ten years working with log homeowners across the South Central, Mountain West, Midwest, and Mid-South.

Over the past decade, Log Masters has restored and maintained log homes and cabins across the region. Its crews handle chinking, caulking, media blasting, chemical stripping, staining, and structural log repair. Many of the homes are family cabins and second homes that owners plan to keep for generations.

“Ten years ago we started with a small crew and a straightforward goal, to keep log homes standing and looking their best,” said Dawn Smith, COA of Log Masters Restorations. “The homeowners who trusted us made the last decade possible. This anniversary is our chance to thank them.”

The company works from three office locations. Its headquarters is in Springfield, Missouri, with additional offices in Westcliffe, Colorado, and Austin, Texas. That footprint lets crews reach log home owners across a wide stretch of the country.

Log Masters is a contractor partner with Sashco and Perma-Chink, two established manufacturers of log home products. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Customers have shared similar impressions. Burt M., who had his log cabin restored, said his crew was “professional and courteous and did an amazing job,” and finished the work in two weeks despite rain delays. R & J Walker, who chose Log Masters for their Colorado home, cited its “sterling reputation” and called the crew “friendly, trustworthy, respectful and prideful of the work they do.”

To mark the anniversary, Log Masters is offering a 10% customer appreciation special on eligible services through Labor Day, September 7, 2026. Details are available at logmastersrestorations.com.

About Log Masters Restorations

Log Masters Restorations is a log home repair, restoration, and maintenance company founded in 2016. The company provides chinking, caulking, staining, media blasting, and structural log repair for log homes and cabins. More information is available at logmastersrestorations.com.

10 Years of Log Masters Restorations

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