Silver & Silver Encourages Villanova Drivers to Seek Medical Attention Even When Car Accident Injuries Appear Days Later

Many injuries appear after the adrenaline fades. Seeing a doctor right away protects your health and creates early medical records that may help if you pursue a claim later.” — Cindy J. Silver, managing attorney at Silver & Silver

ARDMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver & Silver, a personal injury law firm serving drivers in Villanova and surrounding areas, has released new guidance urging anyone involved in a car accident to seek prompt medical attention, even when no injury is obvious in the moment. The guidance explains why some of the most serious crash injuries can stay hidden for hours or days and answers a question many people ask after a collision: can car accident injuries show up days later?

The short answer is yes. In the chaotic minutes after a crash, the body releases adrenaline and can slip into shock, and both can mask pain long enough for an injured person to believe they walked away unharmed. Someone may exchange insurance information, drive home, and only notice stiffness, headaches, or dizziness the following morning. Feeling fine at the scene, the firm cautions, is not proof that no injury occurred.

A concussion or mild traumatic brain injury is one of the clearest examples. According to the CDC, concussion signs and symptoms may not show up right away and can take hours or days to appear or be noticed. That delay is easy to dismiss, especially when the impact seemed minor at first, yet an untreated head injury can affect memory, mood, sleep, and concentration for weeks afterward.

Other injuries follow a similar pattern. Whiplash and soft-tissue damage to the neck and back often stiffen in the days after a crash rather than at the scene. Internal bleeding or organ injury may produce few early warning signs while becoming dangerous, which is one reason not to wait and see. Spinal disc injuries can develop gradually, and many drivers also experience psychological effects such as anxiety, disrupted sleep, or lingering stress in the weeks that follow.

For that reason, the firm encourages drivers to get a medical evaluation soon after any collision, even a seemingly minor one, and to follow through on recommended imaging and follow-up visits. A prompt exam supports a person's health and creates a medical record from close to the time of the crash. Silver & Silver's car accident lawyers serving Villanova and the surrounding areas point out that this record often provides the clearest link between a collision and an injury that surfaces later.

Timing carries legal weight as well. In Pennsylvania, most personal injury claims must be filed within two years of the date of injury. Depending on the circumstances, an injured driver may be able to recover medical expenses, lost wages, reduced future earning capacity, pain and suffering, rehabilitation and long-term care costs, and property damage. Because Pennsylvania is a no-fault auto insurance state, drivers also choose between limited tort and full tort coverage, and that choice affects when an injured person can step outside their own policy to pursue an at-fault driver.

Silver & Silver has represented injured people across Pennsylvania for 45 years, handling car accidents and other personal injury matters from its home base on the Main Line, west of Philadelphia. Main Line Today named Cindy J. Silver "The Face of Excellence in Personal Injury Law," a recognition that reflects the firm's long focus on helping injured Pennsylvanians understand their options after a crash.

A crash can leave people shaken and unsure of what comes next, especially when the most troubling symptoms take days to surface. Drivers across Pennsylvania who are worried about an injury that appeared after a collision can discuss a delayed crash injury with Silver & Silver's team.

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