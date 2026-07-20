30-Day Process Mining Sprint: BPX's Approach to Unlocking 8-15% AP Savings in Procure-to-Pay

A productized diagnostic gives CFOs a fixed-timeline, fixed-outcome path to procure-to-pay savings without a multi-quarter transformation commitment.

Process mining works because it replaces opinion with evidence. Thirty days is enough time to let the data make the case for itself.” — Dr. Rupal Agarwal, CSO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is procure-to-pay actually costing you, and how would you know without a six-month consulting engagement to find out? Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company specializing in 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, has packaged its process mining methodology into a 30-day sprint purpose-built to answer that question and to size the savings inside a client's own P2P data before a single process is redesigned.Procure-to-pay is one of the highest-leakage processes in most enterprises, and one of the hardest to fix because the leakage is invisible until the process is actually mined. BPX's sprint closes that gap by putting ownership of the diagnostic in one place: a fixed 30-day window, a defined data set, and a single accountable team producing a savings estimate management can act on immediately. Rather than opening with a redesign, the sprint opens with evidence.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄-> Procurement and AP leaders are under pressure to show cost discipline without adding headcount or multi-year software budgets, making short, evidence-based diagnostics more attractive than open-ended consulting engagements.-> Process mining adoption in finance and procurement functions has accelerated as SAP shops modernize ahead of the ECC maintenance deadline of December 31, 2027, creating urgency to understand current-state P2P performance before migration decisions lock in future architecture.-> Maverick spend and invoice exceptions remain among the most common and most fixable sources of AP cost leakage once they are actually visible in the data.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀-> A quantified savings range, not an estimate on a slide: In a prior engagement with a Nigerian oil and gas client, BPX's P2P mining work identified a path to a 35% automation rate and an 18% reduction in invoice-related costs figures drawn directly from the client's own process data.-> Full end-to-end visibility into the P2P process: For a specialty chemicals client, the sprint methodology delivered complete 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 coverage across the P2P cycle, giving the client a single verified view of the process rather than fragmented departmental snapshots.-> A direct line to maverick spend reduction: Work with a diamond sector client surfaced a 15% reduction in maverick spend by exposing off-contract purchasing patterns that were previously untracked.-> A fixed 30-day timeline with a fixed deliverable: No open-ended discovery phase clients know at the outset what they will have in hand at day 30.-> A foundation for the next decision, not just a report: The sprint output is built to feed directly into automation, 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 , or a broader transformation roadmap, so the diagnostic is never a dead end.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The bigger shift here is not that BPX built a diagnostic, it is that process mining has matured enough to be sold as a fixed-scope, fixed-timeline product rather than the opening phase of an open-ended consulting relationship. For CFOs weighing where to spend scarce transformation budget, that changes the calculus: the question is no longer "should we invest in understanding our P2P process," but "why wouldn't we, when the answer takes thirty days."𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in SAP Business Transformation Management and integrated toolchain implementation across SAP Signavio, SAP LeanIX, 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲 , and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, the USA, the UK, Nigeria, and India BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1,500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

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