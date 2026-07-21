Vector Global Logistics Named to Inaugural PurposeBuilt100™, Recognizing America's Fastest-Growing Mission-Driven Firms

Vector Global Logistics, a Certified B Corp, was named one of just 100 companies nationwide recognized for purpose-driven business growth.

Vector's B Corp Certification is a tangible signal of our belief that growth can be created by meaningful impact, advancing human dignity, and caring for the world we all share.”” — Co-Founder and Managing Director, Enrique Alvarez

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vector Global Logistics , a Certified B Corporation and international freight forwarding company, has been named to the inaugural PurposeBuilt100™ list, recognizing America's fastest-growing mission-driven companies. Selected from thousands of organizations across the United States, Vector earned a place among just 100 companies recognized for combining strong business growth with measurable social impact.Co-founded by Enrique Alvarez and Brian Oxley, Vector Global Logistics was built on the belief that logistics can create meaningful impact. Through its Logistics With Purposeapproach, the company helps businesses navigate complex global logistics challenges with reliable, world-class freight forwarding solutions. At the same time, it leverages that expertise to support nonprofit organizations, humanitarian initiatives, and disaster response efforts when they are needed most.Over the past year alone, Vector continued investing in responsible business practices, strengthening relationships within the global B Corp community, and expanding the positive impact of its Logistics With Purposeinitiatives. As one of approximately 10,000 Certified B Corporations worldwide - a designation earned through a rigorous assessment of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency - the company remains committed to delivering exceptional service to its commercial clients while continuously creating value for people, communities, and the environment."From the very beginning, we believed logistics could be about more than moving freight: It could create meaningful impact," said Enrique Alvarez, Vector’s Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Being named to the inaugural PurposeBuilt100™ is an incredible honor because it recognizes not only business growth, but growth driven by purpose. As a Certified B Corp, impact isn't something we add to our work - it's embedded in how we operate every day."Brian Oxley, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Vector, added, "This recognition reflects the dedication of our global team and the trust our clients place in us every day. Their partnership enables us to keep growing while expanding the positive impact we can create through our Logistics With Purposeapproach. We're grateful to our employees, clients, nonprofit partners, and everyone who has been part of our journey, and we're excited for what's ahead."Since its founding in 2013, Vector has continued to help value-aligned business clients navigate complex global logistics challenges while also leveraging its expertise to support humanitarian response efforts. From 2024-2026 alone, Vector coordinated aid shipments to Ukraine, brought together the logistics community following the devastating floods in Valencia, Spain, and the hurricane in Jamaica, and, beginning in June, established a coordination network after the earthquake in Venezuela to connect humanitarian organizations, logistics providers, and industry partners.Beyond disaster response, Vector continued partnering with nonprofit organizations focused on education, healthcare, homelessness, and community development. Together, these efforts reflect the company's belief that business success and positive impact are not competing priorities, they strengthen one another.PurposeBuilt100™ is produced by The Super Crowd, Inc., a Public Benefit Corporation, and recognizes companies that combine measurable social impact with exceptional business growth. The inaugural list includes 100 organizations selected from thousands of companies evaluated across the United States. The official rankings will be revealed during SuperCrowd26, an online event taking place August 25–27, 2026.To learn more about Vector Global Logistics and its Logistics With Purposeapproach, visit http://www.vectorgl.com/ About Vector Global LogisticsVector Global Logistics is a Certified B Corporation providing international freight forwarding and logistics services for commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, humanitarian operations, and complex-region supply chains. Through its Logistics With Purposeapproach, the company combines operational excellence with a commitment to creating lasting positive impact for its clients, partners, and communities worldwide. http://www.vectorgl.com/

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