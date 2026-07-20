Atelier Raul Solidifies Asia-Pacific Presence with Key Singapore Acquisitions Ahead of Dubai Exhibition 2027

An original hand-woven copper wire bas-relief masterpiece by Atelier Raul.

Elite art studio Atelier Raul expands Asia-Pacific export logistics following premium cross-border acquisitions by industrial leadership in Singapore.

By eliminating nail heads entirely, the copper geometry appears to float effortlessly against the premium fabric backdrop.” — sandeep arora

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atelier Raul Solidifies Asia-Pacific Presence with Key Singapore Acquisitions Ahead of Dubai Exhibition 2027Atelier Raul, an elite fine art studio specializing in luxury, nail-free copper filography , has officially formalized its international art export and logistics infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion follows the successful acquisition and cross-border export of two original masterwork installations to the owner of Singapore-based Anbros Industries—marking a major milestone for the studio ahead of global showcase circuits leading up to the Dubai Art Fair.The studio’s signature method—a highly precise, zero-nail copper bas-relief technique—was originally innovated in 1986 by Inderjit Arora, a scientist who went on to serve as Additional Director at India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Today, his son Sandeep Arora, an alumnus of premier management institutes (IIFT and Symbiosis) with over 25 years of international corporate leadership experience, has structured the studio to seamlessly handle custom museum-grade exports for elite private collectors, industrial leaders, and visionary interior designers across Singapore and the wider Gulf region.Unlike mass-produced wire installations or traditional filography, an original Atelier Raul masterwork features an entirely seamless canvas. The process requires a master artisan to spend dozens of hours hand-piercing thousands of microscopic perforations through cloth-mounted panels using a single compass needle. Fine-gauge, dead-soft copper wire is then woven directly through the wood fibers, pulled to exact mathematical tension, and anchored permanently by twisting the metal flat against the back of the board."Our philosophy centers on quiet luxury, uncompromised structural integrity, and proven global door-to-door art export logistics," says Sandeep Arora, Founder of Atelier Raul. "By eliminating nail heads entirely, the copper geometry appears to float effortlessly against the fabric backdrop. Having successfully delivered our latest masterworks directly into the private collection of Anbros Industries' leadership in Singapore, we have proven our secure, fully insured international transit pathways can service the most discerning corporate and private collectors worldwide."The studio is currently hand-crafting a massive, gallery-scale 4x5 foot regal portrait of UAE leadership designed specifically for international exhibition. To view the making-of process, request an export catalog, or explore a bespoke private commission, visit the digital gallery at ://atelierraul.com.###Media Contact:Sandeep AroraFounder, Atelier Raulsandeep.arora@atelierraul.com+91 9891027801New Delhi, India

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