RiverHills Moving Extends Full-Service Coverage Across Austin–Hill Country Corridor

Local moving company broadens residential and small business services to meet rapid growth in Austin’s western suburbs and Hill Country communities.

AUSTIN–HILL COUNTRY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiverHills Moving, a locally owned and operated moving company serving Central Texas, has announced the expansion of its service area across the fast-growing Austin–Hill Country corridor. The company is increasing capacity and route coverage to better serve homeowners, renters, and small businesses relocating between Austin and nearby Hill Country communities.The expanded footprint includes comprehensive local and intrastate moving services for master-planned neighborhoods, rural properties, and lake-area homes, as well as downtown-to-suburb relocations. As part of this growth, RiverHills Moving is strengthening its presence as one of the preferred Dripping Springs movers for households transitioning between Austin, Dripping Springs, and surrounding communities. The company’s service model centers on professional packing, loading, transportation and unloading, with an emphasis on careful handling of household goods, transparent pricing and punctual scheduling. RiverHills Moving also provides tailored solutions for small offices and home-based businesses seeking dependable crews who can manage local moves with minimal downtime. With increasing residential development in communities southwest of Austin, RiverHills Moving is adding crews and trucks to accommodate a rising number of lake and river relocations.The company is positioning its team as one of the most reliable Canyon Lake movers , supporting moves to waterfront homes, short-term rentals, and long-term residential properties throughout the area. The expansion also underscores the company’s commitment to serving smaller Hill Country towns where demand for professional movers has grown alongside new housing and short-stay vacation properties. RiverHills Moving now maintains dedicated scheduling and routing for customers seeking experienced Wimberley movers capable of navigating ranch roads, hilltop properties, and tight residential streets. RiverHills Moving reports that the extended coverage is designed to give customers across the Austin–Hill Country region access to consistent, locally based crews rather than relying on out-of-area providers.The company pairs its expanded geography with process-driven move planning, including detailed estimates, itemized inventories, and route selection suited to Hill Country terrain and traffic patterns. In addition to standard residential moves, RiverHills Moving continues to offer specialty services, including apartment and condo moves, townhome relocations, senior moves, and partial household moves for storage or renovation projects. The company’s teams are trained to work in gated communities, multi-story buildings and properties with limited access, which are common across the Austin–Hill Country corridor. By growing its service area in coordination with area development and population trends, RiverHills Moving aims to offer a consistent level of professionalism and customer service to households and small businesses throughout Central Texas that prefer locally managed moving crews over large, out-of-state van lines.About RiverHills Moving: RiverHills Moving is a locally owned moving company serving Austin and the Texas Hill Country with professional residential and small business relocation services. The company focuses on careful handling, clear communication, and efficient move planning, providing packing, loading, transportation, and unloading for homes, apartments, condos, and offices. With dedicated crews familiar with Central Texas neighborhoods and rural roads, RiverHills Moving delivers local and intrastate moving solutions tailored to homeowners, renters, and businesses across the Austin–Hill Country region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.