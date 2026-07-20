New Market Data: Vintage Watches Surge in Value as Collector Demand Grows and Original Examples Become Scarcer

Pristine example of the sought-after vintage Omega Constellation Pie Pan Dog Legs from 1966. The graph shows that vintage Omega Seamaster De Ville watches have appreciated by as much as 60% in the past four years. The graph shows that vintage Omega Constellation Pie Pan watches have appreciated by as much as 60% in the past four years.

Vintage watches have never been more popular and new data reveals sharp price increases. Expert shares his advice if you're looking for your first piece.

Vintage watches are as popular as ever and our data shows that some models have appreciated by as much as 75% in four years. Buyers across the globe are increasingly looking for authentic pieces.” — Benjamin Bo Christensen

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As digital technology continues to transform everyday life, mechanical watches are experiencing renewed global interest among collectors.

New data by Danish vintage watch specialist Cph Vintage Watches shows that selected vintage Omega models have increased significantly in value over the past four years, with comparable examples rising by up to 75%.

The data is based on the company’s own purchase data between August 2022 and July 2026 and examines two of Omega’s most sought-after vintage references: the Omega Seamaster De Ville and the Omega Constellation Pie Pan Dog Legs.

While much of the luxury watch industry has focused on fluctuations in modern watch prices in recent years, the data highlights a different trend within the vintage segment, where demand for original and well-preserved examples continues to grow.

The findings show that the average acquisition price of comparable Omega Seamaster De Ville watches increased by approximately 60% during the period, while comparable Omega Constellation Pie Pan Dog Legs models increased by approximately 75%.



According to Benjamin Bo Christensen, founder of Cph Vintage Watches, the development reflects a long-term change in collector behaviour rather than short-term market speculation.

"Vintage watches have become increasingly attractive not only to collectors but also everyday people who are surprised that they can acquire a vintage piece from an expensive brand for much less than it costs to get your hands on a new watch."

We sells across four continents, and whilst the typical buyer is still male aged 25-45, we are increasingly seeing all age groups and genders becoming interested in vintage watches.

The company believes that increasing demand is closely connected to the limited availability of original examples.

"Many vintage watches have been polished, restored or modified with replacement parts over several decades. As a result, truly original watches in excellent condition are becoming increasingly difficult to find, which naturally increases their appeal among collectors."



A Different Segment of the Luxury Watch Market

The development of vintage watches differs from the highly publicised price fluctuations seen in parts of the modern luxury watch market.

According to Christensen, collectors should primarily buy vintage watches because they appreciate the design, history and craftsmanship behind each individual timepiece.

"People should always buy a vintage watch because they genuinely enjoy owning and wearing it. However, many collectors are increasingly recognising the importance of rarity, originality and historical significance when selecting a watch."



Four Tips for First-Time Vintage Watch Buyers

For collectors entering the vintage watch market, Christensen recommends:

1. Buy the seller before buying the watch. Experience and reputation are essential when purchasing vintage timepieces as small differences make a huge impact in price and collectability.

2. Prioritise originality and condition. Watches that retain their original components and have been well preserved are typically the most desirable.

3. Make sure that the movement has been checked. Mechanical issues are costly if they are not identified before purchase.

4. Do not overvalue the original box and papers. Unlike with modern watches, these are often unavailable for older watches and should not outweigh the importance of the watch itself. Remember that in earlier days, people bought a watch because they actually needed to know the time.

For more tips, have a look at this comprehensive guide to buying vintage watches.

About the Analysis

The analysis is based on Cph Vintage Watches’ actual purchase prices for original and comparable examples of the Omega Seamaster De Ville and Omega Constellation Pie Pan Dog Legs acquired between August 2022 and July 2026. The Omega Seamaster De Ville represents one of the brand’s most accessible vintage models, while the Omega Constellation Pie Pan Dog Legs is widely considered one of Omega’s most desirable vintage collector references due to its distinctive design and historical importance. Click here to see the full analysis of appreciation in vintage watches.

About Cph Vintage Watches

Founded in 2022, Cph Vintage Watches is a Danish specialist dealer focusing on original vintage watches. The company sources and sells carefully selected timepieces to collectors across four continents, with a focus on originality, authenticity and long-term collectability.

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