Small Stories, Big Questions: CK Sobey’s "A Collection of Tiny Stories" Keeps Finding the Present Moment

A Collection of Tiny Stories C.K. Sobey

A pandemic told from windowsills. Children handed a warming planet to fix. Two-minute tales that read like they were written for right now.

VALLEY FORGE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A woman buys a newspaper dated a year in the future and reads that the world’s brightest children have been drafted to save a failing planet. A man spends a year of the pandemic trading news with his neighbors from a doorway, then walks out his front door the night the sickness lifts into the street. A volunteer clearing the wreckage of a record hurricane can’t stop thinking about one photograph he found about a boy and his dog. Stories like these, and dozens more, fill "A Collection of Tiny Stories: Diminutive Tales from the Tip of My Imagination" by author CK Sobey, short, curious, quietly resonant pieces that keep brushing up against what’s on readers’ minds now.Sobey's stories are genuinely tiny, most just a page or two, and range widely in mood. A lonely man learns to make a snow angel from a girl named Mary, who leaves no footprints. A husband whose wife is slipping into an illness and finds an unexpected way back to companionship. A night-shift nurse turns herself into a costumed hero to bring some delight to the children on her ward. The pieces are whimsical and reflective first, but the concerns underneath them — isolation, illness, what the next generation inherits — never go out of date. They're built to be read in any order, at any hour, opened to any page.The collection first appeared in 2022, gathered from stories Sobey describes as “born out of moments of whimsy, mystery, and longing,” sparked by everyday people she read or heard about stirred with her own life’s experiences. Many of the pieces include images, photographs, and visual collages Sobey has created herself, which appear throughout the book.“I believe in the indefatigable power of imagination. These tiny stories were my way of chasing what sits on the tip of it, and I hope readers open the book anywhere, day or night, and let it take them somewhere.” –CK SobeyPRAISE FOR "A COLLECTION OF TINY STORIES"Reviewers have singled out the book’s imagery and its come-as-you-are structure.“These short works don’t require linear reading. Readers can skip through the sections and will find them succinct, standalone pieces that delight no matter their arrangement.” — D. Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review“These stories are like wild strawberries found while we are walking in the woods on a hot day. You will savor, you will giggle, you will wonder, and sometimes you might shed a tear.” — Mariabruna Sirabella, MS, LMFT“CK Sobey brings tiny stories that open big doors of imagination and send us sparks to ignite our own creative fires.” — Gail Warner, MA, MFT, author of "Weaving Myself Awake"A BOOK BUILT FOR HOW PEOPLE READ NOW"A Collection of Tiny Stories" is made for readers who don't always have a clear hour to give a book. Its three sections carry three different moods, the eerie and speculative in Inspiring Odysseys, the tender in From the Heart, the frankly playful in Fanciful, and each of Sobey's own images sits beside the story it sparked. It's a natural fit for readers drawn to flash fiction, illustrated collections, and short pieces that reward a few unhurried minutes.BOOK DETAILS AND AVAILABILITYTitle: "A Collection of Tiny Stories: Diminutive Tales from the Tip of My Imagination"Author: CK SobeyPublisher: Inner Harvesting (2022)ISBN (Paperback): 978-1-7375061-3-3Genre: Literary Fiction / Short Stories (illustrated)Available: Amazon Barnes & Noble , and other online retailers.Learn more at https://innerharvesting.com and http://www.facebook.com/innerharvesting Review copies available upon request.ABOUT THE AUTHORCK (Kas) Sobey is a writer and visual artist who considers herself a seeker and an explorer. She studied singing and theater, worked in the corporate world for nearly thirty years, trained as a mediator in San Diego’s dispute resolution department, and later became a certified hypnotherapist before retiring to write full time. She has published four books, including the children’s book Henry the Turtle and the poetic-prose collection Musings, Woolgathering & Ghosts, and is at work on a novelette, a mystery with a supernatural undercurrent. She has lived in the Valley Forge area of Pennsylvania for more than twenty years. Her writing has appeared in several publications, and her posts can be found on Substack at https://substack.com/@innerharvesting MEDIA CONTACT

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