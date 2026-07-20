Fujairah Environment Authority Participates in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee Session in the Republic of Korea

FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fujairah Environment Authority is participating in the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, Republic of Korea, as part of the United Arab Emirates delegation. The Authority is participating alongside States Parties and leading experts in natural and cultural heritage.This year’s session is particularly significant for the Authority as the World Heritage Committee is evaluating the nomination of Wadi Wurayah in the Emirate of Fujairah for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This nomination highlights the reserve’s remarkable environmental and cultural importance, as well as its exceptional biodiversity and geological value on both regional and international scales.During the session, the Authority's delegation will participate in the accompanying meetings and discussions, underscoring the UAE's commitment to safeguarding natural heritage and environmental reserves. The delegation is emphasising the ecological significance of Wadi Wurayah, which covers 220 square kilometres and harbours 1,099 species of flora and fauna. Notably, in 2018, Wadi Wurayah was designated as part of UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR), under the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme.The Fujairah Environment Authority’s involvement in this international forum underscores its dedication to advancing national conservation initiatives, strengthening cooperation with global organisations, and fostering the exchange of expertise and best practices in environmental protection and biodiversity conservation. These efforts align with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and responsible stewardship of natural resources.

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