Intrinseque Health Malaysia Celebrates First Anniversary as Best Clinical Supply Chain Solutions Provider 2026

The milestone reflects a year of rapid expansion, innovation and strengthening Malaysia's clinical research ecosystem.

We Build & Execute Complex Clinical Supply Plans” — Intrinseque Health

MELAKA, MALAYSIA, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health Malaysia Sdn Bhd proudly celebrates its first anniversary of operations in Malaysia, marking an exceptional year of growth, achievements, partnerships, and contributions to the country’s expanding healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

Within just one year of establishing its Malaysian presence, Intrinseque Health has achieved significant milestones, including being recognised as “Best Clinical Supply Chain Solutions Provider 2026 – Malaysia”, a testament to the company’s global expertise, strong operational foundation, commitment to innovation, and meaningful contribution to Malaysia’s clinical research landscape.

Headquartered in Singapore, Intrinseque Health is a global clinical supply chain solutions provider supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device organisations, and Contract Research Organisations (CROs) worldwide. The company provides end-to-end clinical supply chain solutions, including clinical trial supply planning, IMP management, ancillary supplies, sourcing, labelling and kitting, logistics coordination, and patient-care support.

Since commencing operations in Malaysia, Intrinseque Health Malaysia has focused on building a strong local presence while bringing global clinical supply chain expertise to support sponsors, healthcare organisations, and research partners across the region. The company has also achieved Malaysia Digital (MD) Certification from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), recognising its commitment towards digital innovation and technology-driven healthcare solutions.

The company extends its deepest appreciation and gratitude to Tan Sri Syed Mohd Yusof Syed Nasir, Tan Sri Datuk Seri M. Kayveas, Datuk Wira Gan Tian Loo, Datuk Shadan Othman, Datuk Wira (Dr) Hajah Radhuana, all Tan Sri’s, Datuk’s, YB’s, and distinguished leaders and partners who have supported Intrinseque Health Malaysia throughout this remarkable one-year journey.

Their encouragement, trust, guidance, and belief in Intrinseque Health Malaysia’s vision have been instrumental in helping the organisation establish a strong foundation and contribute towards Malaysia’s ambition of becoming a regional hub for clinical research and healthcare innovation.

“Establishing Intrinseque Health Malaysia has been an exciting and rewarding journey. In just one year, we have achieved milestones that reflect the dedication of our global and Malaysian teams, the trust of our partners, and the strong support we have received from leaders within Malaysia.

This recognition as Best Clinical Supply Chain Solutions Provider 2026 – Malaysia is a proud moment for all of us. However, this achievement is not just about an award; it represents our commitment to delivering reliable, compliant, and innovative clinical supply chain solutions that support life-changing research and improve healthcare outcomes.

We are grateful to the Malaysian government, industry leaders, partners, customers, and our entire team for believing in our vision. We look forward to further strengthening Malaysia’s role in the global clinical research ecosystem and continuing our journey of growth and innovation.” said Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health.

Commenting on the company’s journey, Mr. BJ Teng, spokesperson for Intrinseque Health Malaysia, said “The first year of Intrinseque Health Malaysia has been a remarkable chapter filled with opportunities, collaborations, and achievements. From establishing our local operations to receiving industry recognition, every milestone has been made possible through the collective efforts of our team, partners, and supporters.

Malaysia offers tremendous potential as a regional healthcare and life sciences hub, and we are committed to playing our part by bringing world-class clinical supply chain capabilities, digital innovation, and operational excellence to the market.

We sincerely thank all Tan Sri’s, Datuk’s, YB’s, industry partners, and stakeholders who have supported us throughout this journey. Their encouragement has strengthened our commitment to building a sustainable and impactful presence in Malaysia.”

Looking Ahead

As Intrinseque Health Malaysia enters its next phase of growth, the company remains committed to expanding its capabilities, strengthening local partnerships, advancing technology-driven solutions, and supporting increasingly complex global clinical trials.

With continued investment in infrastructure, digital platforms, quality systems, and regional capabilities, Intrinseque Health Malaysia aims to further contribute towards Malaysia’s position as a leading destination for clinical research and healthcare innovation.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia (Melaka) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients’ life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

Intrinseque Health Malaysia Celebrates First Anniversary as Best Clinical Supply Chain Solutions Provider 2026

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