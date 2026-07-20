Scofield Group Announces Q2 Top Producers and No. 2 RealTrends Rankings

Scofield Group 2026 Quarter 2 Top Producers

Scofield Group 2026 June Top Producers

Scofield Group Earns 2026 Real Trends Verified #2 Team in Las Vegas

Scofield Group is 2026 Real Trends Verified #2 Team in Nevada

Scofield Group Top Team 2026 Real Trends Verified #2 in Nevada & Las Vegas

Scofield Group celebrates its Q2 and June 2026 Top Producers while earning RealTrends Verified recognition as the No. 2 real estate team in Las Vegas and Nevada

Recognition follows consistent execution. Our agents earn success by delivering exceptional service, embracing innovation, and continually raising the standard.”
— Kirby Scofield
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scofield Group proudly announces its Quarter 2 and June 2026 Top Producers while celebrating another milestone year of growth following recognition by RealTrends Verified as the No. 2 real estate team in Las Vegas and the No. 2 real estate team in Nevada. These independent rankings reinforce Scofield Group's commitment to delivering exceptional results for buyers and sellers throughout the Las Vegas Valley while investing in agent development, technology, and innovative marketing.

RealTrends Verified is widely recognized as one of the real estate industry's most respected performance benchmarks, recognizing brokerages and agents based on independently verified residential real estate sales volume and transaction data.

Quarter 2 2026 Top Producers

Scofield Group congratulates the following agents for their outstanding production during the second quarter of 2026:

🥇 Ilona Fedorko – $5,105,000

🥈 Tony Leeventan – $4,953,900

🥉 Trisha Sivongxay – $3,854,325

Meredith Schaefermeyer – $3,328,500

Araksi Smith – $2,738,900

Collectively, these top producers helped drive another successful quarter for the brokerage.

Brokerage Performance – Quarter 2 2026
134 Closed Transactions
$56,649,131 Closed Sales Volume
Year-to-Date Performance
261 Closed Transactions
$108,890,561 Closed Sales Volume

Scofield Group continues serving buyers, sellers, investors, luxury clients, relocation customers, and first-time homebuyers throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Southern Nevada.

June 2026 Top Producers

Scofield Group also recognized its highest-performing agents for June 2026.

🥇 Ilona Fedorko – $1,615,000

🥈 Trisha Sivongxay – $1,349,425

🥉 Ricardo Pichardo – $1,336,000

Olivia DeCaro – $1,200,000

Pauline Aguilera – $1,140,000

June Brokerage Performance
43 Closed Transactions
$15,883,201 Closed Sales Volume

"Our agents continue proving that accountability, consistent execution, advanced technology, and exceptional client service create outstanding results," said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group. "Being recognized by RealTrends Verified while celebrating our agents' success reflects the culture we've built. We remain committed to raising the standard for real estate professionals throughout Las Vegas and Nevada."

Scofield Group combines experienced REALTORS®, AI-powered marketing, Google advertising, Zillow Preferred partnerships, advanced CRM automation, transaction management systems, and data-driven lead generation to help buyers and sellers navigate today's competitive real estate market.

The brokerage continues investing heavily in innovative technology, agent education, consumer marketing, and operational systems designed to improve the real estate experience for both clients and agents.

About Scofield Group

Scofield Group is an independent residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, serving clients throughout Southern Nevada. The brokerage specializes in residential real estate, luxury homes, relocation, investment properties, new construction, and first-time homebuyers while leveraging cutting-edge technology, AI-powered marketing, and proven systems to deliver exceptional client experiences.

Learn more about Scofield Group, search homes, or explore career opportunities at ScofieldGroup.com.

Kirby Scofield
Scofield Group
+1 702-219-4615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Ready to build a real estate business instead of chasing your next deal?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Scofield Group Announces Q2 Top Producers and No. 2 RealTrends Rankings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kirby Scofield
Scofield Group
+1 702-219-4615
Company/Organization
Scofield Group
8704 Spanish Ridge Ave #300
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89148
United States
+1 702-219-4615
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Scofield Group is a Las Vegas-based real estate team recognized for high-level production, structured systems, and agent development at scale. Consistently ranked among top-performing teams in the region, the organization focuses on measurable performance, client results, and operational efficiency. With a model built around accountability, training, and execution, The Scofield Group has developed a platform that supports both experienced agents and new talent entering the industry. The team integrates modern technology, data-driven strategies, and proven processes to drive consistent growth across all market conditions. In addition to serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Las Vegas market, The Scofield Group is actively expanding its footprint through agent partnerships, training initiatives, and programs designed to develop the next generation of real estate professionals. For media inquiries, partnerships, or to learn more, visit https://scofieldgroup.com

Join our Top Producing Team in Las Vegas

More From This Author
Scofield Group Announces Q2 Top Producers and No. 2 RealTrends Rankings
Las Vegas Brokerage Scofield Group Launches SG Basecamp Real Estate Agent LMS
Scofield Group Celebrates Seven RealTrends Verified Agents in 2026
View All Stories From This Author