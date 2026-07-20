Scofield Group Announces Q2 Top Producers and No. 2 RealTrends Rankings

Scofield Group 2026 Quarter 2 Top Producers Scofield Group 2026 June Top Producers Scofield Group Earns 2026 Real Trends Verified #2 Team in Las Vegas Scofield Group is 2026 Real Trends Verified #2 Team in Nevada Scofield Group Top Team 2026 Real Trends Verified #2 in Nevada & Las Vegas

Scofield Group celebrates its Q2 and June 2026 Top Producers while earning RealTrends Verified recognition as the No. 2 real estate team in Las Vegas and Nevada

Recognition follows consistent execution. Our agents earn success by delivering exceptional service, embracing innovation, and continually raising the standard.” — Kirby Scofield

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scofield Group proudly announces its Quarter 2 and June 2026 Top Producers while celebrating another milestone year of growth following recognition by RealTrends Verified as the No. 2 real estate team in Las Vegas and the No. 2 real estate team in Nevada. These independent rankings reinforce Scofield Group's commitment to delivering exceptional results for buyers and sellers throughout the Las Vegas Valley while investing in agent development, technology, and innovative marketing.RealTrends Verified is widely recognized as one of the real estate industry's most respected performance benchmarks, recognizing brokerages and agents based on independently verified residential real estate sales volume and transaction data.Quarter 2 2026 Top ProducersScofield Group congratulates the following agents for their outstanding production during the second quarter of 2026:🥇 Ilona Fedorko – $5,105,000🥈 Tony Leeventan – $4,953,900🥉 Trisha Sivongxay – $3,854,325Meredith Schaefermeyer – $3,328,500Araksi Smith – $2,738,900Collectively, these top producers helped drive another successful quarter for the brokerage.Brokerage Performance – Quarter 2 2026134 Closed Transactions$56,649,131 Closed Sales VolumeYear-to-Date Performance261 Closed Transactions$108,890,561 Closed Sales VolumeScofield Group continues serving buyers, sellers, investors, luxury clients, relocation customers, and first-time homebuyers throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Southern Nevada.June 2026 Top ProducersScofield Group also recognized its highest-performing agents for June 2026.🥇 Ilona Fedorko – $1,615,000🥈 Trisha Sivongxay – $1,349,425🥉 Ricardo Pichardo – $1,336,000Olivia DeCaro – $1,200,000Pauline Aguilera – $1,140,000June Brokerage Performance43 Closed Transactions$15,883,201 Closed Sales Volume"Our agents continue proving that accountability, consistent execution, advanced technology, and exceptional client service create outstanding results," said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group. "Being recognized by RealTrends Verified while celebrating our agents' success reflects the culture we've built. We remain committed to raising the standard for real estate professionals throughout Las Vegas and Nevada."Scofield Group combines experienced REALTORS AI-powered marketing , Google advertising, Zillow Preferred partnerships, advanced CRM automation, transaction management systems, and data-driven lead generation to help buyers and sellers navigate today's competitive real estate market.The brokerage continues investing heavily in innovative technology, agent education, consumer marketing, and operational systems designed to improve the real estate experience for both clients and agents.About Scofield GroupScofield Group is an independent residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, serving clients throughout Southern Nevada. The brokerage specializes in residential real estate, luxury homes, relocation, investment properties, new construction, and first-time homebuyers while leveraging cutting-edge technology, AI-powered marketing, and proven systems to deliver exceptional client experiences.Learn more about Scofield Group, search homes, or explore career opportunities at ScofieldGroup.com.

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