Rebecca Herring, Recognized By Influential Women, Advances Dental Practice Success Through Coaching

THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Coach and Operations Leader Combines More Than 15 Years of Experience With Empathy-Driven Leadership, Strategic Systems, and Team Development to Strengthen PracticesThornton, Colorado – Rebecca Herring, DAADOM, is a Denver-based dental coach and Founder of Transformational Dental Coaching, where she partners with dental practices to improve leadership, streamline operations, and strengthen team culture. With a career shaped by dentistry, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and a deep commitment to helping others succeed, Rebecca brings a unique combination of strategic expertise and human-centered leadership to every practice she supports.Growing up in a dental family and participating in humanitarian dental trips alongside her father, Rebecca developed an early appreciation for both patient care and the importance of strong dental teams. Those experiences helped shape her understanding of empathy, service, and the impact compassionate professionals can have on others’ lives.Today, Rebecca uses that perspective to help dental practices create healthier, more effective environments where both teams and patients can thrive. Her coaching approach combines strategic systems, operational improvement, and intentional communication to elevate practice performance while maintaining a strong focus on people.Before dedicating herself fully to dental coaching, Rebecca followed a different passion as a professional ballroom dancer. She taught dance at William & Mary, where she developed valuable skills in discipline, creativity, performance, and mentorship. Those experiences continue to influence her leadership style today, allowing her to approach challenges with adaptability and to encourage others to grow with confidence.Rebecca eventually returned to dentistry, where she built more than 15 years of experience in dental operations and leadership. Throughout her career, she held executive roles, including serving as Chief Operating Officer for multi-location dental organizations. In these positions, she successfully implemented operational improvements, introduced virtual assistant systems, doubled production, reduced chair time by 80%, and significantly improved accounts receivable performance.These accomplishments inspired Rebecca to launch Transformational Dental Coaching in 2023, allowing her to support dental practices on a broader scale. Through coaching and consulting, she helps practices improve office management, develop stronger leaders, implement virtual assistant models, create standard operating procedures, improve patient communication, and increase operational efficiency.Rebecca is also an international speaker and trainer who is passionate about equipping dental leaders with the knowledge, tools, and confidence needed to create high-performing teams. She believes successful practices are built not only through effective systems but also through strong relationships, trust, and a culture where people feel valued.At the center of Rebecca’s leadership philosophy is a principle taught to her by her father: MMFI — Make Me Feel Important. She believes that when people are treated with respect and their contributions are recognized, they are inspired to bring their best to their work.Rebecca attributes much of her success to the lessons she learned while accompanying her father on dental humanitarian trips. Those experiences taught her the importance of empathy and showed her how meaningful service can positively impact individuals and communities.She believes success is not measured solely by professional accomplishments, but also by the influence a person has on others. Whether supporting someone through a personal challenge or ensuring her team feels appreciated, Rebecca believes prioritizing humanity creates stronger relationships and brings out the best in people.The principle of MMFI also represents the best career advice Rebecca has received. She believes that making people feel valued is one of the most powerful ways to build successful teams and organizations. When individuals know their work matters and their contributions are appreciated, they become more engaged, motivated, and committed.Rebecca carries this philosophy into her coaching practice by focusing on relationships, appreciation, and intentional leadership. She believes every person plays an important role within an organization, regardless of title or position, and that great leaders recognize and celebrate those contributions.For young women entering the dental industry, Rebecca encourages them to believe in themselves and not be afraid to let their strengths shine. She believes women should pursue opportunities with confidence and recognize that they have the ability to make a meaningful impact.She also emphasizes the importance of mentorship. Rebecca believes many of the most influential people in her own career began as mentors who saw potential in her before she fully recognized it herself. Those relationships helped her grow professionally while also becoming some of her closest and most valued friendships.Rebecca encourages young women to seek mentors who challenge them, support their development, and help them recognize their abilities. She believes the right guidance and encouragement can make a lasting difference in both personal and professional growth.Looking at the dental industry today, Rebecca believes one of the biggest challenges is addressing post-COVID staffing shortages and ensuring administrative teams have the training, resources, and support necessary to succeed.As dental practices continue adapting to workforce changes, Rebecca believes strong systems and effective education are essential. She emphasizes the importance of providing teams with clear processes, strong leadership, and the tools needed to perform successfully.At the same time, Rebecca sees significant opportunities through technology and improved operational strategies. She believes virtual assistant models and clearly defined standard operating procedures can help practices increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve areas such as production and accounts receivable.By combining technology with strong communication and people-focused leadership, Rebecca believes dental practices can create more sustainable operations while maintaining a positive experience for both employees and patients.The values most important to Rebecca in both her professional and personal life center around treating people with love and respect. Her MMFI philosophy guides how she interacts with others, reminding her that every person wants to feel seen, appreciated, and valued.Rebecca believes making people feel important is not about large gestures. Instead, it comes through consistent actions, such as supporting a team member during difficult moments, showing compassion during times of loss, or simply taking the time to acknowledge someone’s efforts.She believes leaders who genuinely care about their people build stronger relationships, greater trust, and long-lasting loyalty. Her commitment to empathy was shaped by her humanitarian experiences and continues to influence how she coaches leaders and supports teams.Outside of her professional work, Rebecca enjoys an active lifestyle with her husband, Chris, in Colorado. Together, they embrace the outdoors through activities such as camping, hiking, paddleboarding, snowboarding, and ice climbing. They are also proud parents of seven children and grandparents of two grandchildren.Rebecca’s personal life reflects the same values she brings to her professional work: balance, passion, resilience, and a commitment to growth. Through Transformational Dental Coaching, she continues to help dental practices transform from the inside out by strengthening leaders, improving systems, and creating environments where people feel valued.With her extensive experience, approachable leadership style, and dedication to helping others succeed, Rebecca Herring continues to make a meaningful impact in the dental industry by proving that the strongest organizations are built when people and purpose come first.Learn More about Rebecca Herring:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebecca-herring or through her website, https://yourtdcoach.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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