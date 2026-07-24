Westbrooke Associates and Castlemere Developments Announce Planning-Approved Aslett Street Airspace Scheme

Westbrooke Associates, headquartered in Gibraltar, has announced a new property development investment opportunity with Castlemere Developments at Aslett Street, London. Aslett Street is an innovative airspace development designed to make effective use of unused space above an existing residential building. Westbrooke Associates is an award-winning investment brokerage providing qualifying investors with access to selected alternative investment opportunities and dedicated Investor Relations support.

Seven new two-bedroom apartments planned above an existing residential building in Wandsworth, South West London.

We look forward to supporting qualifying investors with clear information and ongoing assistance through our dedicated Investor Relations team.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

CRAWLEY, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbrooke Associates has announced the continuation of its established relationship with Castlemere Developments through the planning-approved Aslett Street airspace scheme in Wandsworth, South West London.The development at 67–85 Aslett Street will add a new residential storey above an existing building, creating seven two-bedroom apartments, each with an allocated parking space.Westbrooke Associates, headquartered in Gibraltar, is an award-winning investment brokerage specialising in alternative investment opportunities. Working with selected partners, the firm provides qualifying investors with access to detailed project information, investment documentation, due diligence and ongoing support through its dedicated Investor Relations team.The latest opportunity relates to a planning-approved airspace development that will create a new residential storey above an existing building, delivering seven new-build two-bedroom apartments, each with an allocated parking space.Airspace development involves creating new homes in the unused space above an existing building, usually by adding carefully designed storeys at roof level. This approach allows developers to make more effective use of established urban sites without acquiring a separate plot of land.Wandsworth Council granted full planning permission, subject to conditions, in February 2026. The approved scheme includes seven additional two-bedroom homes together with alterations to the existing building and its access arrangements.Castlemere Developments is a privately owned property development company specialising in residential development, urban infill and airspace schemes across London and the South East. Its work spans land acquisition, planning, design, construction and project delivery, with a focus on creating high-quality homes in well-connected urban locations.The company’s directors bring considerable experience across property acquisition, planning, civil engineering, design and construction. Castlemere reports that it has delivered more than £20 million of completed development during the past 18 months.The Aslett Street development will comprise seven roof-level apartments, all providing two bedrooms. Two will also include an en-suite bathroom. The proposed layouts are designed to make effective use of the elevated setting, with a focus on natural light, outlook and efficient use of space. Every apartment will have an allocated parking space, an important benefit in a London neighbourhood where private parking is often limited. The indicative specification includes air-source heat pumps, underfloor heating, heat-recovery ventilation, integrated appliances, engineered timber flooring, app-controlled security, and electric-vehicle charging facilities. It has been designed to combine energy efficiency with features expected by modern buyers.Airspace development is particularly relevant in densely populated locations such as London, where suitable land is limited and demand for housing remains significant. Building above existing properties can increase housing supply while making better use of existing land and infrastructure.National planning policy encourages the effective use of land, including opportunities to create homes above existing residential and commercial premises. Permitted development rights introduced in 2020 also allow certain qualifying buildings in England to be extended upwards by up to two storeys, subject to restrictions and prior approval. The Aslett Street scheme was approved through a full planning application rather than relying on permitted development rights.For this scheme, the apartments will be built using a light-gauge steel frame manufactured off-site and assembled above the existing residential block. The relatively lightweight structure is well suited to rooftop development, while the proposed construction strategy is designed to protect the occupied building and limit disruption.The project is anticipated to be delivered under a fixed-price design-and-build contract and overseen by Castlemere’s in-house development team. The expected construction programme is approximately 12 months from commencement to practical completion.Aslett Street is close to Wandsworth Common, with Wandsworth Common and Earlsfield stations within walking distance and Clapham Junction a short distance away. The surrounding area offers green spaces, schools, shops, cafés and restaurants, together with transport connections towards London Waterloo, London Victoria and other parts of the capital.Kris Collett, Managing Director of Castlemere Developments, said:“Aslett Street reflects our focus on making intelligent use of underutilised urban space to deliver thoughtfully designed homes in established residential locations. The scheme brings together planning, design and construction expertise with a specification created around modern buyer expectations. We are pleased to continue working with Westbrooke Associates as the project moves forward.”Suitably qualified investors who want to learn more about the Aslett Street investment opportunity can contact Westbrooke Associates directly or visit the Westbrooke Associates website for further information.For media enquiries, please contact:

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