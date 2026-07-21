BPMG Partners with Kbank and HashKey Group to Advance Global Stablecoin Financial Infrastructure Business

BPMG

* Signs three-party MOU with Kbank and HashKey Group to collaborate on stablecoin-based services, technologies, and business models

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPMG, a blockchain and AI company led by CEO Jihoon Cha, announced on the 21st that it has signed a three-party memorandum of understanding (MOU) with internet-only bank Kbank and Hong Kong-based digital asset company HashKey Group to collaborate on stablecoin-based services, technologies, and business models.

The agreement was established to jointly explore technologies related to stablecoin-based remittance and payment services, identify digital asset-based business models, and expand global cooperation.

Under the partnership, Kbank will review the feasibility of applying such services within Korea’s financial environment, including customer convenience, fund flows, risk management, security, and compliance frameworks.

HashKey Group is a global digital asset financial group based in Hong Kong that provides a wide range of financial services, including digital asset trading, custody, and asset management. Through this collaboration, HashKey Group will explore global digital asset business models and potential connections with overseas financial institutions and digital asset service providers, while also providing advisory support on regulatory and operational requirements across major jurisdictions.

BPMG will lead business cooperation through ARACORE, its U.S. subsidiary, by building stablecoin-based remittance, payment, and settlement infrastructure that can be used by financial institutions, payment companies, and remittance service providers. BPMG also plans to pursue proof-of-concept (PoC) projects with domestic and global partners and oversee the overall execution of its global business initiatives.

ARACORE is a specialized U.S.-based entity established by BPMG to expand its global business. The company is developing stablecoin-based remittance, payment, and settlement infrastructure for financial institutions, fintech companies, payment providers, and remittance service providers.

Going forward, the three companies plan to gradually review digital asset-based technologies, services, and business models within the scope of applicable laws, financial regulations in each jurisdiction, and relevant security and compliance standards.





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