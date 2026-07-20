Influential Women Profiles Christina Blais: From PR To Senior Care Leadership

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Dementia Practitioner applying communications expertise to improve care for seniors and their families.WATERTOWN, Mass., July XX, 2026 — Christina Blais, CDP, is proving that some of the most meaningful careers are built through reinvention. After a successful 13-year career in public relations, Blais returned to the workforce with a new mission: helping older adults and their families navigate the complexities of aging with compassion, advocacy, and expertise.Now a Care Manager at Arosa, Blais develops personalized care plans, guides families through difficult healthcare decisions, and advocates for seniors to ensure they receive dignified, high-quality care. Her unique blend of communications experience and clinical knowledge has made her a trusted advisor during some of life’s most challenging transitions.Before joining Arosa, Blais held leadership roles in memory care at Benchmark Senior Living and LCB Senior Living, where she strengthened dementia care programs and helped reduce reliance on agency staffing by building stable, full-time caregiving teams. Her dedication to excellence was also recognized through an Employee of the Month award, reflecting her commitment to delivering exceptional care and supporting both residents and colleagues.A Certified Dementia Practitioner and graduate of The University of Western Ontario, Blais is an active member of the Aging Life Care Association and remains engaged with the Alzheimer’s Association.“I attribute my success to staying authentic to who I am,” says Blais. “Every day I strive to become better at my work, a better mother, a better wife, and a better person.”Blais believes communication is one of the most powerful tools in healthcare. Drawing on her public relations background, she helps families understand complex care decisions while fostering trust among clients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.With America’s aging population continuing to grow, Blais sees increasing demand for compassionate professionals who combine expertise with empathy. She encourages women considering careers in healthcare to explore senior care, where meaningful work and lasting impact go hand in hand.Outside of work, Blais enjoys spending time with her family, watching her sons play college football, reading, golfing, exercising, and traveling with her husband.Through resilience, leadership, and unwavering advocacy, Christina Blais continues to redefine what it means to care for older adults—one family at a time.Learn More about Christina Blais:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/christina-blais Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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