Infopro Learning Earns Four Industry Recognitions, Launches OneGuru in Q2 2026

Four industry recognitions, an EMEA leadership hire, and the OneGuru debut mark a quarter of validated growth ahead of Q3 enterprise expansion.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning reported results for the second quarter of 2026 (April to June), a period marked by four independent industry recognitions, a new Vice President appointment strengthening its UK operation, the market debut of its OneGuru talent platform, and a feature conversation with analyst Josh Bersin on its Talent Equation podcast.Technology was the fastest-growing vertical in Infopro Learning's portfolio in Q2, posting 74% quarter-over-quarter growth as frontline workforce transformation and technology adoption continued to drive demand. Oil & Energy grew 72% quarter-over-quarter, with Infopro Learning embedded as a transformation partner amid large-scale workforce transitions in the energy sector. Life Sciences grew 51% quarter-over-quarter, driven by regulatory complexity and compliance demands.✦ Industry RecognitionsInfopro Learning earned four independent recognitions in the quarter. Training Industry named the company to its 2026 Top 20 Learning Services Company list and its 2026 Top Training Companies List for Staffing and Temporary Resources. The Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) awarded Infopro Learning Gold Standard Accreditation with a 90% score, marking the company's second consecutive year earning LPI Gold across six independent performance domains. Infopro Learning was also named a finalist across three categories at the British Training Awards 2026.✦ Leadership AppointmentInfopro Learning is strengthening its UK operation with the appointment of Alex Ball as Vice President, Learning Solutions. Ball brings 26 years of experience in learning and development, with a career spanning senior commercial and growth leadership roles across consultancies and learning providers. His expertise covers learning strategy, Managed Learning Services design, and EMEA client development, supporting the company's regional growth priorities as European demand for managed and strategic learning engagements increases.✦ Wins This QuarterInfopro Learning was appointed Managed Learning Services partner for the corporate academy of a leading Middle East industrial organization, in a multi-year engagement beginning transition on October 1, 2026. The contract hands Infopro Learning full operation of an enterprise corporate academy across six integrated service lines — learning administration and coordination, an embedded design studio, capability partnering, content solution delivery, flexible and surge workforce, and strategic partnership and governance — covering roughly 53,000 annual training records across a large trainer network and multiple institutes and training centers. A four-phase transition moves from discovery to a co-designed operating model, hypercare, and steady state, under joint steering committee governance.Infopro Learning is also delivering an AI leadership transformation program for a major US insurance group, developing more than 250 leaders in the pilot — 50 senior leaders and 200 people leaders. Each track runs seven sessions opening with an AI readiness assessment, with roughly 30% of content customized to the client's workplace scenarios. The pilot's demo session scored 4.8 out of 5 on average, and the program is projected to reduce cost per leader by 25% as it scales through reusable assets. The engagement runs on Infopro Learning's AI Transformation Suite, spanning advisory, capability building, tool adoption, change management, and the Guru AI coaching layer.A third engagement will relaunch and deliver leadership development programs for a global manufacturing and technology corporation across three regions — North America, EMEA, and Mexico — under a single master agreement, with the North America statement of work signed in June 2026. The program spans two leadership tracks, with the senior track running 13 in-person days across four modules over 9 to 12 months, in cohorts of 20 to 25 leaders. Infopro Learning moved from kickoff to first cohort launch in under a month, while building a train-the-trainer track for internal facilitators.✦ Product Development: OneGuruInfopro Learning introduced OneGuru, an AI-native talent operating system built on 30 years of enterprise L&D experience. OneGuru connects skills, learning, performance, and career development in a single platform, tracking 44 signals per employee updated continuously across six data sources, and integrates with existing enterprise systems including Workday, Cornerstone, and Lattice.✦ The Talent Equation PodcastHost Nolan Hout's Talent Equation podcast featured Josh Bersin, one of the most widely cited analysts in global HR and workforce research, for a conversation on why 2026 represents a structural inflection point in workforce development. The episode addressed learning investment, skills strategy, and the role of AI in talent development.✦ From the Leadership"What organizations decide about learning now will shape their workforce capability for the next decade," said Sriraj Mallick, CEO of Infopro Learning. "AI is not the differentiator anymore; every firm has access to it. What separates the best from the rest is whether learning is designed to change behavior, built into the flow of work, and measured against outcomes that leadership actually cares about. That is the standard we hold ourselves to, and it is what we are building toward with every engagement, every product decision, and every market we enter. The work is not finished. But the direction is clear."✦ Looking AheadInfopro Learning enters Q3 focused on converting this quarter's momentum in vertical growth, EMEA expansion, and OneGuru's rollout into long-term enterprise relationships.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is a global learning solutions partner that helps organizations transform their workforce development from strategy to scale. For 30 years, they have partnered with the world’s largest and most reputable companies, delivering Managed Learning Services, Leadership Development, Strategic Advisory, and Content Development solutions . Leveraging AI-driven innovation, they help organizations deliver greater impact while optimizing costs. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning is widely recognized as an industry thought leader, earning accolades from Brandon Hall Group, Nelson Hall, Training Industry, The Fosway Group, and the Learning Performance Institute.

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