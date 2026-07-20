AfriVest Launches New Website Presenting Digital Asset Infrastructure for Africa

The Africa programme of the DAMREV Group opens its new digital home at www.afrivest.org, presenting the infrastructure and standards behind its work.

Africa's wealth was never the question. The systems governing it were. The new site shows in the open what we are building, for whom, and to which standards.” — Duane Herholdt, Chairman and Chief Architect of AfriVest

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AfriVest, the Africa programme of the DAMREV Group, has launched its new website at www.afrivest.org . The site presents the full scope of the programme: what AfriVest is building for African nations, central banks, cooperatives, and institutions, the standards that govern the work, and a research library of several hundred articles on African digital finance.Africa does not have a wealth problem. It has an infrastructure problem. The African Development Bank values the continent's natural capital at about 6.2 trillion US dollars (2018 valuation), and the Africa Finance Corporation estimates 29.5 trillion US dollars in mine-site mineral value, about a fifth of global mineral wealth (2026). Yet much of that wealth sits outside the formal financial system. In Sub-Saharan Africa, 58 percent of adults held a financial account in 2024, up from 49 percent in 2021 (World Bank Global Findex 2025), which still leaves roughly four in ten adults unbanked. Sending money home to the region costs about 8 percent of the amount sent, the highest remittance cost of any region (World Bank Remittance Prices Worldwide, 2024).AfriVest exists to build the connecting layer. The new website sets out its seven solutions: asset tokenization, currency digitization with central bank digital currency (CBDC) support, self-sovereign identity, financial inclusion, cooperative governance, stablecoin and cross-border payments, and the AfriVest Academy for financial and digital-asset education. It also presents the ecosystem products people will use directly, from a non-custodial wallet to a cooperative exchange, and the twelve industries the programme serves. AfriVest is powered by the DAMREV Engine, the DAMREV Group's institutional-grade tokenization technology, built on Stellar-based settlement and designed in alignment with international frameworks including ISO 20022, FATF guidance, and IOSCO principles.Cooperatives sit at the centre of the thesis. Africa's savings and credit cooperatives count about 46 million members and 13.6 billion US dollars in assets across 29,000 institutions in 27 reporting countries (WOCCU, 2024), many of them still operating without digital governance or access to global markets. The AfriVest stack is designed so that identity enables compliance, compliance enables tokenization, and tokenization opens those markets to the communities that own the underlying assets."Africa's wealth was never the question. The systems governing it were," said Duane Herholdt, Chairman and Chief Architect of AfriVest. "The new site shows in the open what we are building, for whom, and to which standards. We built it for the people we serve: governments, central banks, cooperatives, and the institutions that stand behind them."The website launch precedes the phased rollout of the AfriVest platform, positioned across 2026. Visitors can explore the Regulatory Hub, the research library, and dedicated contact routes for governments, institutions, cooperatives, communities, and the diaspora at www.afrivest.org About AfriVestAfriVest is the Africa programme of the DAMREV Group: institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure that enables African nations, central banks, and cooperatives to digitize, govern, and trade their assets and currencies on compliant blockchain rails. Founded in 2023 and positioned as sovereign infrastructure rather than a consumer application, AfriVest operates on a simple principle: infrastructure, not an app; permanence, not an exit. More at www.afrivest.org About the DAMREV GroupDAMREV is programmable financial infrastructure for issuing, governing, and settling tokenized real-world assets, built on the Stellar network. The DAMREV Engine powers AfriVest.

AfriVest | The Future of Africa Starts With Identity

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