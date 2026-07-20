Influential Women Spotlights Michelle Fletcher: Founder of the Holistic Business Network

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic Business Network Founder Launches International Wellness Week, a Multi-City Event Bringing Wellness Professionals from Around the World to South Florida in 2027Michelle Fletcher, a former data analyst turned top 2% network marketing wellness leader, is opening the final stretch of a founding membership campaign as she builds toward a 10,000-person global wellness eventMIAMI, FL — Michelle Fletcher, Founder & CEO of the Holistic Business Network (HBN), has announced International Wellness Week (IWW), a multi-city event set for March 8–13, 2027, across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach. The launch comes as HBN closes enrollment on its “Founding 1000” membership campaign on August 3, offering wellness entrepreneurs a permanently locked-in founding rate before the network moves to a new pricing structure.IWW is designed to give wellness practitioners, many of whom run solo practices, the same visibility and partnership infrastructure larger industries take for granted. The inaugural week will bring together practitioners, exhibitors, sponsors, and wellness enthusiasts for a series of summits, activations, business development, exhibitor showcases, and VIP experiences, with a long-term vision of reaching more than 10,000 professionals across 10 or more countries by 2030.IWW is “The World’s Stage for Wellness Professionals,” said Fletcher. “Where practitioners become known, where businesses get connected, and where the world, finally, gets well.”Fletcher built HBN in 2022 after several years of organically hosting wellness spotlight events, growing the community to 10 chapters after its formal launch. Her path into wellness leadership followed more than a decade in corporate IT and data analytics, including work supporting federal emergency management contracts, before she spent nine years in network marketing and reached the top 2% of her field. That combination, systems thinking and grassroots relationship-building, now shapes how she runs HBN: as a collaborative ecosystem rather than a competitive marketplace.IWW is being funded independently through sponsorships, in-kind partnerships, exhibitor fees, and ticket sales, with Fletcher opting not to pursue outside investment in order to keep the event mission-driven. IWW LLC is being formed as a Florida entity separate from HBN to house the event long-term. Tickets are available now at Early Bird pricing, ranging from a Summit Pass to VIP All-Access, alongside exhibitor booths for practitioners and wellness brands.The IWW announcement follows a season of rapid growth for HBN, including a Summer Wellness Tour across South Florida, a corporate wellness division serving organizations directly, and continued expansion of HBN’s global membership across the United States, Canada, England, and the Caribbean.Founding 1000 membership closes August 3. More information on HBN membership and IWW tickets is available at theholisticbusinessnetwork.com and internationalwellnessweek.com.About the Holistic Business Network The Holistic Business Network (HBN) is a global hybrid membership community for wellness entrepreneurs, built around a simple mission: helping practitioners feel Seen. Heard. Paid. Founded by Michelle Fletcher in 2022, HBN provides wellness professionals with visibility, partnership, and business-growth opportunities through events, media, and a collaborative member ecosystem.Media Contact Michelle Fletcher Founder & CEO, Holistic Business Network holisticbiznetwork@gmail.com | 954-261-7405 | theholisticbusinessnetwork.com | internationalwellnessweek.com | @holisticbusinessnetworkLearn More about Michelle Fletcher through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-fletcher , or through her profile on the Holistic Business Network, https://www.theholisticbusinessnetwork.com/hbnteam Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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