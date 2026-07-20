FLEET220 integrates PTV Logistics' PTV EV Truck Route Planner into my-ev-truck

FLEET220 integrates PTV Logistics' PTV EV Truck Route Planner into myevtruck

The new routing layer combines FLEET220's mapping of truck-only and truck-friendly charging points with PTV Logistics's route planning engine into one platform.

MILANB, LOMBARDIA, ITALY, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLEET220, a ROUTE220 company and certified B Corp, today announced the integration of PTV Logistics' PTV EV Truck Route Planner into my-ev-truck, its app for electric commercial vehicle fleets. The new routing section, built by FLEET220's commercial and IT teams in collaboration with PTV Logistics, calculates optimal charging stops along a route for vans and heavy-duty electric trucks, drawing on FLEET220's database of truck-only and truck-friendly charging stations across Europe. The integration is live within myevtruck as of today.

The gap this closes

The electrification of heavy commercial vehicle fleets brings an operational challenge that most existing tools were not built for. Fleet management systems typically don't account for the limited range of electric heavy-duty vehicles (eHDVs) or the need to plan charging stops along a route, and logistics routing software has generally lacked specialized, current data on truck-compatible charging infrastructure.

FLEET220 has built a map of truck-only and truck-friendly charging points across Europe, integrated into myevtruck. PTV Logistics brings its PTV EV Truck Route Planner, used for logistics route planning. The integration places both capabilities inside myevtruck, so fleet managers no longer need to reconcile two separate systems.

How it works

Inside myevtruck, the new routing section includes:

Route planning for any electric commercial vehicle, from vans to eHDVs, with optimal charging stops added automatically along the route

A routing engine that draws on FLEET220's mapping of truck-only and truck-friendly charging points, the same database used in the myevtruck app

Station-level data for each charging stop, including available power, compatible connectors, and real-time availability

Fleet data, including vehicle status, state of charge, and charging sessions, shown alongside route planning in the same interface

For FLEET220 customers managing electric truck fleets, the practical effect is one platform instead of two. Charging stops are calculated automatically based on a vehicle's remaining range, mission schedule, and station availability along the route, removing the need to switch between fleet management and routing software during planning.

"A fleet manager running electric trucks today uses separate tools to plan routes and to know where and when to charge. We closed that gap inside the FLEET220 platform. With PTV Logistics, the mission plan and the charging stops become a single decision."

Fabrizio Vallero, Business Development, FLEET220

"The future of logistics is not purely electric or purely conventional, it is smartly mixed. Companies need reliable tools to assess, validate, support and optimize fleet transition strategies, and this is exactly where advanced routing and simulation technologies create measurable business value."

Alberto Franceschi, Account Executive, PTV Logistics

"When it comes to fleet electrification, the best way to optimize TCO is to simulate usage scenarios with digital vehicle twins, which is much faster and more cost-effective than testing with real vehicles."

Michael Hubschneider, Senior Product Manager PTV EV Truck Route Planner, PTV Logistics

Additional information

Availability: The integration is live within myevtruck as of June 25, 2026, for FLEET220 customers operating electric commercial vehicle fleets.

Terminology: eHDV refers to electric heavy-duty vehicles; SOC refers to state of charge.

About FLEET220 (a ROUTE220 Company)

FLEET220 empowers businesses to accelerate their transition toward low-carbon mobility. We provide a full-service solution that integrates the design, supply, and installation of charging infrastructure at offices and homes, combined with a smart management platform for connectors, users, and drivers. Our technology supports both car and truck fleets, enabling seamless charging operations across Europe through dedicated apps that map and manage stations. With FLEET220, companies manage electric and hybrid fleets with efficiency and confidence, reducing costs, cutting carbon emissions, and delivering measurable sustainability results. FLEET220 is part of ROUTE220, a certified B Corp.

About PTV Logistics

PTV Logistics is a global technology leader in road logistics decision intelligence.

Built on an API-first architecture, the platform integrates planning, optimization, execution, and real-time insights into one scalable ecosystem.

Powered by advanced AI, proven algorithms, and trusted data – and backed by more than 40 years of logistics expertise – PTV Logistics helps logistics leaders master complexity, make better decisions faster, and operate more efficiently and sustainably across complex transport networks.

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