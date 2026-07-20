Haseem Releases Free Accounting Calculators and Document Templates Ahead of the 31 July VAT Filing Deadline

Tax invoice sample generated by Haseem

11 free tools 7 calculators and 4 document generators now available in Arabic & English at Haseem's accounting-tools hub, with no registration required.

The hub exists so those calculations take minutes rather than an afternoon — and so the numbers can be checked before they matter, not after.” — The Haseem team

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haseem , e-invoicing and accounting software built for businesses in Saudi Arabia, has launched a free collection of eleven accounting tools covering the calculations and documents small businesses handle most often. The full collection is available in Arabic and English at the accounting-tools hub, requires no registration, and runs entirely in the browser.The hub brings together seven calculators — value-added tax, zakat, GOSI social-insurance contributions, end-of-service awards, percentages, discounts, and estimated ZATCA penalties — alongside four document generators that produce tax invoices, quotations, receipt vouchers and payment vouchers ready to print or download as PDF files.The release comes as businesses in the Kingdom prepare the second-quarter VAT return, due 31 July 2026. The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced in June that the Cancellation of Fines and Exemption of Financial Penalties Initiative has been extended to 31 December 2026, while clarifying that the extension does not cover penalties associated with returns due after 30 June 2026. Returns due on 31 July therefore fall outside the current initiative. Under ZATCA's published penalty schedule, late filing carries a fine of 5% to 25% of the tax that should have been declared, and late payment adds 5% of the unpaid tax for each month or part of a month it remains outstanding. The deadline applies to quarterly filers and to businesses with annual revenues from goods and services exceeding SAR 40 million, which file monthly and are due to submit the June return by the same date. Returns are filed and paid electronically through ZATCA's website and app.Several of the tools speak directly to that filing window. The VAT calculator adds VAT at 15% to a net amount or extracts it from a gross figure. The ZATCA penalty calculator provides estimated figures for late-filing and e-invoicing penalties, giving owners an indication of exposure before a return is submitted. Beyond the filing season, the zakat calculator supports lunar and Gregorian years, the GOSI calculator reflects employee and employer contributions under the new contribution scheme, and the end-of-service calculator applies length of service and reason for leaving. The calculators provide informational estimates based on published rules and do not replace an official assessment or professional tax, legal or employment advice."Most business owners meet zakat, GOSI or end-of-service calculations only a few times a year, and the rules have to be relearned each time," the Haseem team said in a statement. "The hub exists so those moments take minutes rather than an afternoon — and so the numbers can be checked before they matter, not after."The document generators follow the same principle: a complete tax invoice with VAT applied, a quotation with a dedicated contracting mode, and receipt and payment vouchers with amounts written out in words — each produced in the browser and ready to print.About HaseemHaseem is e-invoicing and accounting software built for businesses in Saudi Arabia and approved by ZATCA as a Phase 1 and Phase 2 solution provider, with e-invoicing available on all plans at no additional cost and an accounting ledger and inventory built in. A 14-day free trial is available with no credit card required.

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