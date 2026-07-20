Chiemela Uzunma Kalu, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances AI-Driven Innovation in Higher Education

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Systems Analyst Combines Expertise in Economics, Information Systems, and Artificial Intelligence to Build Smarter, More Student-Centered Educational TechnologiesColumbia, Maryland – Chiemela Uzunma Kalu is an AI-driven EdTech Systems Analyst whose multidisciplinary background in economics, financial economics, information systems, and artificial intelligence has positioned her at the forefront of innovation in higher education technology. Through her work as a Business Systems Analyst, she is helping colleges and universities improve student services, streamline academic operations, and leverage emerging technologies to create more personalized and efficient educational experiences.Chiemela’s professional journey began in finance. After completing undergraduate and master’s studies in economics-related disciplines, she launched her career in investment banking, where she developed expertise in financial systems, analytical thinking, and data-driven decision-making. While working in finance, she became increasingly interested in the transformative potential of technology to solve complex organizational challenges and improve operational efficiency. That curiosity inspired her to transition into information systems, leading her to pursue a second master’s degree focused on applying information technology and artificial intelligence to real-world challenges within higher education.Today, Chiemela specializes in higher education enterprise systems, serving as a Business Systems Analyst responsible for supporting and optimizing student information platforms, including Ellucian Banner, Degree Works, and Workday. Her work focuses on improving academic workflows, maintaining data integrity, enhancing institutional reporting, and strengthening student service delivery through thoughtful technology solutions.Working at the intersection of business operations and technology, Chiemela collaborates closely with functional stakeholders, developers, and institutional leaders to gather business requirements, manage system enhancements, conduct user acceptance testing, and support software development life cycle (SDLC) processes. Her ability to translate complex business needs into effective technical solutions has enabled institutions to improve efficiency while delivering better experiences for students, faculty, and staff.A defining focus of Chiemela’s career is her passion for applying artificial intelligence to improve student success. During her graduate studies, she designed and developed MISGPT, an AI-powered academic advising assistant built using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and large language models. The system was created to provide students with real-time, context-aware academic guidance, helping simplify complex academic policies while making advising information more accessible and personalized.Her work reflects a broader commitment to exploring how artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced data analytics can transform educational institutions. She believes intelligent technologies can extend far beyond administrative automation by helping institutions proactively support students throughout their academic journeys while improving operational effectiveness behind the scenes.Chiemela attributes her success to discipline, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose. Throughout her career, she has remained intentional about continuously learning, embracing new challenges, and using her skills to solve meaningful problems that create lasting value. Rather than viewing success solely through personal accomplishments, she believes meaningful success comes from creating opportunities for others, contributing to organizational improvement, and remaining committed even when navigating unfamiliar paths.That philosophy has guided each stage of her professional journey, from finance to information technology, and continues to shape her work in educational innovation.One of the most influential lessons she has carried throughout her career is the importance of adaptability. As technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, Chiemela believes lifelong learning is essential for professionals seeking to make meaningful contributions. She views every technological advancement as an opportunity to expand her knowledge, strengthen her capabilities, and develop innovative solutions that address evolving institutional needs.Her own transition from finance into information technology serves as an example of embracing change with confidence. She encourages other professionals, particularly young women entering technology, to believe in their abilities and pursue continuous growth regardless of traditional career boundaries. She believes the technology industry benefits from greater diversity of thought and experiences, and that women bring valuable perspectives that contribute to more empathetic, inclusive, and effective technology solutions.Chiemela also encourages aspiring professionals to remain curious, ask questions, and pursue opportunities before feeling completely prepared. She believes professional growth often occurs by stepping outside one’s comfort zone and embracing new challenges with determination and a willingness to learn.Looking toward the future of higher education, Chiemela recognizes both significant opportunities and important challenges. She believes colleges and universities must continue adapting to rapid technological change while ensuring innovations remain thoughtfully designed, ethically implemented, and centered on the needs of students.Although artificial intelligence offers tremendous potential to improve administrative efficiency, personalize academic advising, and provide faster access to information, she believes institutions must avoid treating every student’s experience as identical. Instead, she advocates for technology solutions that recognize the unique circumstances, goals, and learning paths of individual students. By balancing innovation with empathy and human-centered design, institutions can create educational environments that are both technologically advanced and genuinely supportive of student success.Her broader vision is one where AI and information systems work alongside educators and administrators to create more proactive, responsive, and accessible higher education experiences while preserving the human relationships that remain essential to learning and development.Service remains one of the guiding principles throughout Chiemela’s personal and professional life. She believes serving others provides purpose and creates opportunities to make a lasting difference. Alongside service, she values excellence, integrity, and continuous growth, believing that trust is earned through honesty, accountability, and consistently delivering meaningful results. Whether managing institutional systems, collaborating with colleagues, or developing innovative technologies, she remains committed to doing meaningful work with professionalism and purpose.As technology continues to reshape higher education, Chiemela Uzunma Kalu is combining technical expertise, analytical thinking, and a passion for student success to help institutions embrace innovation responsibly. Through her work in enterprise systems, artificial intelligence, and organizational improvement, she is contributing to a future where higher education becomes more efficient, accessible, personalized, and empowering for every student.Learn More about Chiemela Uzunma Kalu:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Chiemela-Kalu Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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