Morgan Yost Recognized By Influential Women For Leadership In Human Services And Organizational Growth

CORYDON, IA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Resources Management Student Combines Years of Behavioral Health and Social Services Experience with a Vision for Organizational Development, Entrepreneurship, and People-Centered LeadershipCorydon, Iowa – Morgan Yost is a human resources management student and emerging organizational development and change management professional whose career reflects a deep commitment to serving others, strengthening families, and creating meaningful organizational impact. With nearly seven years of experience spanning social services, behavioral health, and community-based support, she is building a career that bridges human services and human resources while preparing to become a future business owner and organizational leader.Morgan is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management at Western Governors University, where she is developing expertise in organizational psychology, critical thinking, leadership, and people-centered management. Her academic studies complement the practical experience she has gained throughout her career and support her long-term goals of specializing in organizational development, change management, business acquisitions, and entrepreneurship.Her professional journey began in childcare, where she worked as a nanny and discovered a passion for supporting children and families. That early experience inspired her to pursue opportunities in social and behavioral health, leading to positions in behavioral health service coordination, case management, life service coordination, and community outreach. Throughout her career, she has worked alongside vulnerable individuals and families, helping them navigate behavioral health challenges, child welfare involvement, and complex social service systems.Morgan’s work has focused on behavioral de-escalation, crisis intervention, outreach, family reunification, and connecting individuals with resources that promote long-term stability. She approaches every interaction with the belief that meaningful change begins by meeting people where they are and providing consistent, compassionate support tailored to their individual circumstances.Morgan attributes her success to a strong commitment to service, continuous learning, and a passion for helping individuals and families overcome complex challenges. Her professional growth has been shaped by a willingness to learn from every role she has held while continually expanding her knowledge through higher education. By pursuing a degree in Human Resource Management, she is broadening her understanding of workplace dynamics, leadership, and organizational systems while building upon the interpersonal skills she developed through years of direct service.One of Morgan’s greatest professional strengths is behavioral de-escalation, supported by C3 training that equips her to effectively manage high-emotion situations while collaborating with multidisciplinary professionals and community partners. Her ability to remain calm under pressure and foster productive communication has allowed her to support individuals during some of their most challenging moments.Among her proudest accomplishments has been building and training an eight-person team of independent contractors with lived experience across eight counties in just six months. The team was established to mentor and support families navigating the child welfare system, demonstrating Morgan’s ability to develop people, coordinate programs, and create meaningful support networks that improve outcomes for vulnerable families.While her professional foundation has been built in human services, Morgan increasingly views her work through the perspective of human resources and organizational development. She recognizes that strong organizations are built on healthy workplace cultures, effective leadership, employee development, and systems that empower people to succeed. Her long-term vision is to apply the lessons she has learned in social services to broader organizational environments, helping businesses and nonprofit organizations successfully navigate change while maintaining a people-first approach.Morgan’s leadership philosophy has also been shaped by personal experiences that taught her resilience, empathy, and perseverance. Rather than relying solely on traditional career advice, she has drawn inspiration from family members whose experiences demonstrated the importance of growth through adversity. These life lessons have reinforced her belief in learning from setbacks, maintaining hope during difficult circumstances, and becoming a dependable source of encouragement for others.Those experiences have strengthened her commitment to helping children, families, and young people build confidence, stability, and resilience. They have also reinforced her belief that empathy should remain at the center of every professional interaction, particularly when working with individuals facing significant personal challenges.Morgan encourages young women entering the human services field to approach their work with compassion and to avoid making assumptions about the people they serve. She believes every individual has a unique story and that effective support begins with understanding rather than judgment. By leading with empathy, professionals are better positioned to build trust, establish meaningful relationships, and create lasting positive outcomes for the individuals and families they support.She also recognizes several significant challenges currently facing the profession. Among the most pressing are the nationwide shortages of qualified mental health professionals and social workers, coupled with high turnover rates driven by demanding workloads and burnout. Morgan believes these workforce challenges directly affect the quality and consistency of care available to families, particularly within child welfare and human services systems where stable relationships with providers often play a critical role in long-term success.As demand for behavioral health and family support services continues to grow, Morgan believes organizations must prioritize workforce development, employee retention, and supportive leadership practices that allow professionals to provide consistent, high-quality care. She hopes her future work in organizational development and change management will contribute to strengthening both workplace cultures and the services organizations provide.The values that guide Morgan’s professional and personal life include integrity, empathy, resilience, creativity, and continuous development. These principles influence how she approaches leadership, serves others, and prepares for future opportunities. She remains focused on lifelong learning while pursuing her goal of becoming a business owner capable of developing innovative solutions that address gaps in both organizational effectiveness and human services.Outside of her professional and academic pursuits, Morgan values maintaining balance through reading, spending time in nature, and traveling. She enjoys exploring new places and perspectives, viewing those experiences as opportunities for personal growth and renewed creativity.As she continues advancing her education and expanding her leadership experience, Morgan remains committed to helping individuals, strengthening organizations, and creating systems where both people and businesses can thrive. By combining her background in human services with her growing expertise in human resources and organizational development, she is building a career dedicated to empowering people, fostering meaningful change, and making a lasting impact across multiple industries.Learn More about Morgan Yost:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Morgan-Yost Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.