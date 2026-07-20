New Oakland CPR Training Center Brings Affordable American Heart Association Certification to Alameda County

Safety Training Seminars opens a new Oakland facility, offering affordable, flexible American Heart Association CPR and BLS certification courses.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Training Seminars is pleased to announce the opening of its newest American Heart Association CPR Certification School at 1901 Harrison Street, Suite 1147, Oakland, CA 94612. The new training center expands access to affordable, high-quality CPR and emergency cardiovascular care training for residents and professionals throughout Oakland and Alameda County.

The Oakland location offers American Heart Association BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid certification courses designed to prepare students with the lifesaving knowledge and hands-on skills needed to respond confidently during medical emergencies. Courses are available for EMTs, paramedics, nurses, nursing students, physicians, dentists, dental assistants, childcare providers, teachers, coaches, caregivers, and other professionals who require CPR certification for employment, licensing, or continuing education.

Safety Training Seminars is recognized throughout California for providing low prices, classes offered daily, and a fast and easy certification process. Students can choose from convenient weekday and weekend class schedules, making it simple to complete certification without interrupting busy work or school commitments.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants receive an official American Heart Association certification card, accepted by hospitals, medical centers, dental offices, EMS agencies, schools, childcare facilities, and employers across California and the United States.

"Every minute counts during a cardiac emergency," said Laura Seidel, Owner of Safety Training Seminars. "Our new Oakland training center makes it easier than ever for residents of Alameda County to learn lifesaving skills and earn the official American Heart Association certification they need. We are committed to offering affordable training, flexible scheduling, and an outstanding learning experience."

The BLS course teaches high-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), and effective techniques for relieving choking emergencies. ACLS and PALS courses provide advanced training for healthcare professionals who respond to adult and pediatric cardiovascular emergencies, while CPR and First Aid courses prepare participants to recognize and respond to a wide variety of workplace and community emergencies.

Conveniently located in downtown Oakland, the training center is easily accessible for students in Alameda County.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned CPR and emergency training provider offering American Heart Association-certified BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid courses across California and nationwide. Founded in 1989, the company provides flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on training designed for healthcare professionals, educators, businesses, and community members.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

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