YOOV Group Holding Limited Announces Global Strategic Partnership with EcoAsset Lads Ltd.

Global Strategic Partnership

YOOV partners with EcoAsset Lads Ltd. to drive "AI + Green Energy" commercial solutions, enhancing scalability and energy stability.

(NASDAQ:CIGL)

This partnership with EcoAsset marks a major milestone for YOOV. We have secured low-carbon energy—the most critical resource needed for the upcoming AI era.” — Phil Wong, Chief Executive Officer of YOOV Group Holding Limited

NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching "AI Energy & Tech" Commercial Layout

YOOV Group Holding Limited (“YOOV”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq: CIGL and a leading innovator in intelligent facility management and security technology, today announced a definitive Global Strategic Partnership Agreement with EcoAsset Lads Ltd. (“EcoAsset”), a pioneer in global green energy and digital assets. Through this strategic partnership with YOOV, the two entities will forge a deeply aligned ecosystem spanning "AI + Green Energy + Intelligent Applications."



I. Strategic Core

Under the agreement, EcoAsset and YOOV will establish a robust foundation for long-term operational synergies, representing a cross-border convergence of traditional capital markets and the emerging Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization landscape.

II. Commercial Layout: AI Tech and Green Energy Integration

The collaboration focuses on expanding commercial use cases within the "AI + Energy" sector:

• AI-Driven Energy Optimization (AI for Energy): YOOV will leverage its proprietary AI algorithms and big data architecture to empower EcoAsset’s green energy infrastructure, optimizing distribution efficiency and strengthening the technical moat of the AVT ecosystem.

• Green Energy Supporting AI Computing (Energy for AI): EcoAsset’s network will provide stable, low-carbon power for YOOV’s expansion of AI intelligent facilities and data computing centers, significantly reducing long-term operational costs.



To Our Investors: Stability and Exponential Growth Potential

YOOV management emphasizes that this alliance delivers a dual-value return profile for shareholders:

• Enhanced Stability (The Defensive Anchor): Incorporating the AVT digital asset strengthens YOOV's balance sheet. The physical green energy supply chain brought by EcoAsset enhances resilience against macroeconomic volatility, providing a solid asset-backed floor and stable cash flow visibility.

• Impactful Growth Velocity (The Growth Engine): AI and RWA digital assets represent two explosive secular growth tracks. As integration accelerates, the utility scenarios for AVT will expand while YOOV’s AI technologies penetrate the renewable energy sector, driving revenue growth over the coming quarters.



Phil Wong, Chief Executive Officer of YOOV, commented: "This strategic partnership with EcoAsset marks a historic milestone in YOOV's corporate transformation. We have secured energy—the most critical resource for the upcoming AI era. This collaboration perfectly balances structural asset stability with technological explosive power, and we are confident it will generate sustained value for all shareholders."



About YOOV Group Holding Limited

YOOV Group Holding Limited is a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) solutions, revolutionizing intelligent business automation. The company empowers organizations of all sizes to deploy advanced AI capabilities through a cloud platform, eliminating the need for significant infrastructure investment and providing an accessible, cost-effective path to AI integration. YOOV distinguishes itself with its innovative Business AI Agents—autonomous systems that plan, decide, and execute end-to-end workflows, moving beyond conventional automation to deliver measurable business outcomes with minimal human intervention. With rapid growth and an established global presence, YOOV continues to expand its impact across industries through scalable, intelligent automation.



About EcoAsset Lads Ltd. and AquaVolt (AVT)

EcoAsset is a global green energy and digital asset management platform accelerating the tokenization of renewable energy via blockchain. Its digital asset, AquaVolt (AVT), is backed by tangible, real-world green energy infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including partnership implementation progress, AI and digital asset market volatility, shifting regulatory frameworks, and actual financial performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect new information or future events.

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