Israel Innovation Authority Launches NIS 100 Million National Quantum Computing R&D Infrastructure

Dror Bin, CEO of The Israel Innovation Authority (Credits: Israel Innovation Authority)1

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority has launched a new call for proposals to establish a national research and development infrastructure that will provide Israeli industry and academia with access to advanced quantum computing capabilities. The infrastructure will integrate at least three different quantum processing technologies and serve as a national center for the evaluation, integration, and adoption of quantum computing technologies. It will enable companies and researchers to test technologies, compare platforms, and develop applications across a range of quantum computing architectures, with the goal of accelerating research and development while strengthening Israel's position at the forefront of quantum computing.Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Gila Gamliel: "Israel must think one generation ahead. Our responsibility is to invest today in the technologies that will reshape the world in the decades to come. The national quantum computing infrastructure is a cornerstone in building an ecosystem that connects academia, industry, and government, accelerates breakthrough innovation, and reinforces Israel's position as a global innovation powerhouse. This is not merely an investment in technology, it is an investment in Israel's future, its resilience, and its ability to lead the economy of the 21st century."Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority: "Quantum computing is expected to fundamentally transform the way industries address highly complex computational challenges. Through this new call for proposals, we aim to provide Israeli industry and academia with a state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure that will enable them to evaluate, integrate, and adopt quantum computing technologies, transforming scientific and technological knowledge into a competitive advantage for Israeli high-tech while strengthening Israel's position as a global leader in this field."Under this call for proposals, funding will be provided for the establishment of an infrastructure that will give companies and researchers access to advanced quantum computing capabilities and deliver R&D services across the entire quantum computing stack, from hardware and qubits, through control and measurement systems, error correction, software and algorithms, to user interfaces and quantum computing applications.The infrastructure is intended to become Israel's national center for the evaluation, integration, and adoption of quantum computing technologies. It will enable industry and research institutions to assess a variety of quantum technologies, compare their performance, develop new applications, and evaluate their suitability for different use cases, all within a single framework that provides Israeli users with access to advanced research and development capabilities.Quantum computing is widely regarded as one of the world's most transformative emerging technologies, owing to its potential to solve highly complex computational problems that cannot be efficiently addressed by classical computers. The technology is expected to have a significant impact across a wide range of knowledge-intensive sectors, including cryptography, chemistry, materials science, optimization, finance, and healthcare. Establishing a national R&D infrastructure is expected to enable Israeli companies to evaluate different technologies, shorten development cycles, build practical expertise, and develop the capabilities needed to compete in the rapidly evolving global quantum ecosystem.The infrastructure will provide comprehensive R&D services across the entire quantum computing value chain, including technology integration; benchmarking and performance comparison across different quantum technologies; selection of the most suitable platforms for specific applications; development and optimization of quantum algorithms; software and quantum computing infrastructure development; proof-of-concept demonstrations on multiple platforms; development of error correction and control methodologies; adaptation of solutions to industry needs; support for companies and startups developing quantum applications; as well as knowledge transfer and workforce development through professional training, workshops, and multidisciplinary capacity building.One of the infrastructure's defining features is the requirement to integrate multiple quantum processing technologies within a single framework. According to the call for proposals, no single quantum computing technology has yet demonstrated clear superiority over competing approaches, and interoperability between different hardware technologies remains limited. Accordingly, the infrastructure will be required to provide integrated solutions enabling parallel work across multiple technologies while specializing in areas with strong short- and medium-term technological and commercial potential.To ensure that the infrastructure remains at the cutting edge throughout the program, its operator will be required to provide users with access to the most advanced versions of each selected technology and to continuously upgrade them in line with developments in the global market.In addition, the infrastructure will be required to meet clearly defined service-level objectives, including timelines for completing the planning and deployment phases, operational milestones for each quantum computing technology, compliance with predefined performance standards, and rapid resolution of critical system failures.The program stipulates that the infrastructure must be fully established within no more than 18 months from the date of approval. Moreover, within the first 12 months, the operator will be required to begin providing R&D services to users, including access to hardware, cloud-based services, and algorithm evaluation across multiple quantum technologies.The call for proposals is intended for industrial corporations and user consortia seeking to establish and operate the national infrastructure and provide research and development services to Israeli companies and research institutions active in the field of quantum computing.The infrastructure will be established and operated in Israel and will be required to meet a comprehensive set of professional and operational standards designed to ensure a high level of service and continued technological relevance throughout its years of operation.###

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