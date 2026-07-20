Israel Invests NIS 6 Million to Advance the Next Generation of Blue-Tech Energy Technologies

Dror Bin, CEO of The Israel Innovation Authority (Credits: Israel Innovation Authority)1

New Funding Program Aims to Support Breakthrough Ocean-Based Renewable Energy Technologies, from Wave Energy to AI-Powered Offshore Energy Systems

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure today announced a NIS 6 million joint call for proposals to support research and development of breakthrough Blue-Tech Energy technologies. The initiative will promote a new generation of Israeli innovations in renewable energy technologies for the marine environment, ranging from renewable energy generation at sea to artificial intelligence-powered marine energy management systems, with the goal of strengthening Israel's leadership in marine innovation, expanding renewable energy sources, advancing the country's energy and climate goals, and accelerating the commercialization of Israeli research.As the marine environment becomes an increasingly important frontier for innovation in energy, sustainability, and advanced technologies, countries around the world are investing in solutions for renewable energy generation, energy storage, alternative fuels, intelligent control systems, and marine monitoring. With its world-class research capabilities and globally recognized innovation ecosystem, Israel is well positioned to play a leading role in developing the next generation of marine energy technologies.The joint initiative is backed by NIS 6 million, including NIS 3 million allocated this year from the Israel Citizens Fund to the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's Blue-Tech program. Through this call for proposals, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Israel Innovation Authority will support applied research that advances the sustainable development of Israel's marine environment while enabling the development and commercialization of innovative Blue-Tech Energy technologies as part of Israel's broader energy and climate objectives.Eli Cohen, Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: "The State of Israel is a global leader in innovation and technology, and we are working to harness our marine resources to develop green, clean energy solutions that will strengthen our energy security and expand the use of renewable energy. We will continue investing in groundbreaking Israeli innovation and increasing clean energy production for the benefit of the health of Israel's citizens and to reinforce the country's energy security."Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: "The convergence of energy, technology, and innovation will be one of the world's most significant drivers of economic growth in the coming decades. Israel benefits from a unique combination of scientific excellence, entrepreneurship, and a world-class technology industry, and this new call for proposals is designed to harness those strengths to develop a new generation of marine energy technologies. Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, we seek to transform high-quality research into applied innovation, strengthen collaboration between academia and industry, and reinforce Israel's position as one of the world's leading nations in the development of advanced energy solutions."MK Nissim Vaturi, Chairman of the Committee for Oversight of the Israeli Citizens' Fund, said: "I am pleased that the committee I chair led the allocation of funding for investment in Blue-Tech. We receive true treasures from the sea, and now we are giving back through marine research and the development of innovative technologies. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the people of Israel."The program is designed to strengthen collaboration among academia, industry, and government, based on the understanding that the most significant breakthroughs in the energy sector will emerge from the combination of outstanding scientific research and the ability to transform knowledge into technologies and commercial products. The call for proposals is intended to accelerate the transition from the laboratory to the market, encourage collaboration between researchers and companies, and create the foundation that will enable Israeli technologies to integrate into the rapidly evolving energy market in Israel and around the world.The call is open to corporations and academic researchers, through technology transfer companies and in collaboration with industry. It will support the development of a broad range of innovative technologies, including wave, offshore wind, and offshore solar energy generation; offshore energy and hydrogen production, storage, and transmission; energy efficiency technologies; algae biomass cultivation for biofuels and nature-based feedstocks; artificial intelligence for offshore energy management; advanced materials; carbon capture technologies; and advanced sensing and marine monitoring technologies.The initiative is expected to expand the range of renewable energy sources, strengthen Israel's technological capabilities in marine energy, improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and encourage the development of innovative solutions to address the energy challenges of the coming years in a sustainable manner. Additionally, it seeks to deepen collaboration between academia and industry and increase the number of research projects that mature into commercially viable technologies and companies.*** The published Call for Proposals: https://innovationisrael.org.il/en/calls_for_proposal/blue-tech-energy/ ###

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