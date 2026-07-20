PODpartner's 'ZeroShrink' Guarantee Now Live, Setting a New Quality Standard for Print-on-Demand Apparel

PODpartner Zeroshrink policy Comparison of shrinkage effects after washing two T-shirts. A ZeroShrink T-shirt measured flat along the length before and after a standard home wash. Both readings fall within PODpartner's ±1 inch production tolerance.

Print-on-demand merchants can now claim a free remake or a full refund if a ZeroShrink garment shrinks out of tolerance after washing.

Shrinkage should happen on our production line, not in your customers' washing machines. If a ZeroShrink garment still shrinks out of tolerance, we remake it or refund it. That is the whole policy.” — Spokesperson from PODpartner.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PODpartner , a vertically integrated print-on-demand manufacturer, announced that its ZeroShrink Guarantee is now in effect. The policy went live on July 6, 2026 and applies to all ZeroShrink-labeled orders placed on or after that date. If a ZeroShrink garment shrinks out of tolerance after normal home washing, the merchant can claim a free remake or a full refund of the item.Why Shrinkage Costs Sellers MoneyA shirt fits when it arrives, comes out of the first wash a size smaller, and the seller eats the return. For sellers running on thin margins, a few of those a month is real money, and the one-star review lasts longer than the refund.PODpartner's answer is to eliminate the problem before a garment ever reaches the customer. All ZeroShrink fabrics are pre-shrunk in-house. They are washed and dried before cutting, so dimensional change happens during production instead of in the customer's washing machine. This pre-shrinking process keeps post-wash shrinkage within the company's stated production tolerances."Shrinkage should happen on our production line, not in your customers' washing machines," said a PODpartner spokesperson. "If a ZeroShrink garment still shrinks out of tolerance, we remake it or refund it. That is the whole policy."How the Guarantee WorksPODpartner's size guides carry a ±1 inch (2.5 cm) production tolerance. Anything inside that range is normal variance. Shrinkage that pushes a garment outside it is what ZeroShrink covers.When a garment qualifies, the merchant chooses one of two options:- Free reshipment. PODpartner remakes and reships the affected item at no additional cost.- Full refund. PODpartner refunds the order amount of the affected item.An example: a customer receives a size M T-shirt with a size-chart length of 28.3 inches. After a compliant home wash, the garment measures 26.8 inches laid flat. That is 1.5 inches of change, outside tolerance, and the merchant can claim. The choice between remake and refund rests with the merchant.A Simple, Transparent Claims ProcessPODpartner has designed the claims process to be as frictionless as possible, requiring only three things from merchants:1. Submission within 30 calendar days of the order delivery date.2. The order number of the affected item.3. A photo of the garment laid flat and measured with a ruler along the chest or the length. The photo must show the whole garment and the measurement readings.Merchants can file through PODpartner's online merchant support chat or by emailing service@podpartner.com with the order number included. PODpartner reviews and processes every claim within 5 business days and responds through the same channel.What the Guarantee Does Not CoverThe guarantee covers shrinkage only. It does not apply to:- Dimensional changes from aggressive stretching or physical alteration. That is deformation, not shrinkage.- Variations within the ±1 inch (2.5 cm) production tolerance specified in the size guides.- Damage, distressing, or alterations caused by third parties after delivery."We drew these lines deliberately," the spokesperson added. "Merchants know what is covered, how to file, and when they will hear back. A guarantee only means something if it is specific."Empowering Merchants with a New Selling PointMerchants can now state on product pages and packaging inserts that ZeroShrink garments will fit the same after washing as they did out of the package, and point to a published compensation policy if one does not. Fewer size-related returns and fewer refund disputes follow directly from that.The ZeroShrink Guarantee is available now on all products carrying the ZeroShrink label. Full policy details, including definitions and the complete size-tolerance spreadsheet, are available on PODpartner's ZeroShrink page About PODpartnerFounded in 2019, PODpartner is a vertically integrated print-on-demand manufacturer serving over 4,000 international clothing brands. Unlike platforms that route orders through third-party print networks, PODpartner owns its entire production chain in-house — from yarn and cut-and-sew to printing, embroidery, and quality control. This factory-direct model gives sellers tighter quality consistency, faster turnaround, and decoration capabilities most POD platforms can't offer, including 3D puff embroidery, Jumbo DTG, HTV, and a Hybrid Process that combines DTG, HTV, and embroidery on a single garment.

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