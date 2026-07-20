Maggie Grout Introduces Eternal Bridge, a Prestige Fragrance Brand Connecting Luxury Beauty and Global Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and philanthropist Maggie Grout, founder of the international nonprofit Thinking Huts, today announced Eternal Bridge, a modern prestige fragrance company created to unite luxury craftsmanship with long-term philanthropic impact. The company's inaugural fragrance collection is scheduled to debut in 2027.Conceived as a prestige beauty brand with purpose at its core, Eternal Bridge will direct a portion of future sales to support education initiatives through Thinking Huts, Grout's nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to schools in underserved communities. Rather than treating philanthropy as a marketing initiative, Eternal Bridge is being built with education as a foundational part of its long-term business model."Thinking Huts showed me what's possible when people invest in opportunity," said Maggie Grout. "With Eternal Bridge, we're creating a luxury fragrance house that celebrates exceptional craftsmanship while helping expand access to education for future generations. My hope is to build an enduring company where beauty and impact grow together."The announcement comes as Thinking Huts advances Honeycomb, its next-generation solar-powered campus in Madagascar that will serve children from three neighboring villages. Built using an innovative combination of 3D-printed technology, locally sourced materials and local craftsmanship, Honeycomb reflects the nonprofit's long-term vision of creating resilient schools that serve communities for decades.Eternal Bridge is currently engaging strategic partners and investors ahead of its 2027 launch and will introduce its debut fragrance collection, followed by future expansion into prestige beauty. The company is founded on the belief that scent can become a lasting bridge between personal experience and meaningful global impact.# # #

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