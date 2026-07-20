SGS helps food businesses prepare for new EU Listeria requirements

New white paper from SGS explores the latest EU regulatory requirements for Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat foods and the practical steps food business operators can take to prepare for compliance.

Exploring practical steps food business operators can take to prepare for compliance

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced the release of a new white paper, 'Listeria monocytogenes and the New EU Regulatory Framework'.Developed for food business operators (FBOs) and food safety professionals, the white paper explains the scientific and regulatory background behind Regulation (EU) 2024/2895 and outlines the requirements that apply to ready-to-eat (RTE) foods from July 1, 2026.Listeria monocytogenes remains one of the most significant foodborne pathogens due to its high fatality rate, ability to grow at refrigeration temperatures and persistence in food processing environments. In response to increasing listeriosis notification rates across the European Union, Regulation (EU) 2024/2895 strengthens microbiological criteria for certain RTE foods and places greater emphasis on scientifically validated shelf-life studies.The white paper reviews the key regulatory changes and provides practical guidance to help FBOs understand their obligations and prepare for the implementation of the amended requirements.The white paper explores:• Why Listeria monocytogenes remains a regulatory priority and the public health factors driving increased regulatory attention• Key changes introduced by Regulation (EU) 2024/2895, including stricter microbiological criteria and expanded responsibility across the food supply chain• Which ready-to-eat food categories are impacted by the regulation• Practical compliance strategies, including product assessment, shelf-life validation, HACCP review, environmental monitoring and cold-chain control• The role of routine testing, challenge testing and shelf-life validation studies in demonstrating complianceThe white paper also examines the importance of scientifically robust shelf-life studies and challenge testing in supporting regulatory compliance, particularly for food business operators seeking to demonstrate that Listeria monocytogenes will remain within regulatory microbiological limits throughout a product's shelf life.Stakeholders can now download 'Listeria monocytogenes and the New EU Regulatory Framework' to learn how Regulation (EU) 2024/2895 will affect ready-to-eat foods and what steps they can take to prepare for compliance.

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