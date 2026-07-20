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"Record-Breaking Demand: 60% Tickets Sold Within 2 Hours for Wali Band’s Historic 25th Anniversary Concert" myticket.asia

After 25 years in the industry, we are coming to MAL-JB to celebrate with our loyal Malaysian fans. This is more than a concert, it’s a special homecoming filled with emotions, energy, and gratitude.” — Walli Band

ESC @ ISKANDAR PUTERI TUAS CAUSEWAY ), JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WALI BAND 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT “WALI LIVE IN JB” – TICKETS SELLING FAST WITH 60% SOLD IN FIRST 2 HOURS!

The excitement is palpable across Southern Malaysia as legendary Indonesian pop-rock band Wali Band prepares to celebrate their monumental 25th anniversary in the music industry. Just hours after tickets went on sale, demand has exploded with 60% of tickets already sold — clear proof of the band’s enduring popularity and the massive anticipation for their upcoming milestone concert.

Titled “Wali Live in JB”, this special silver jubilee concert is scheduled for Saturday, 3 October 2026 at 8:00 PM at the impressive Stadium EduCity Sports Complex in Johor Bahru. The event promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable live music experiences of the year, drawing fans not only from Johor but also from neighbouring Singapore and Batam who have long awaited a major Wali Band performance in the region.

Since their formation in 2001, Wali Band has become a household name across Southeast Asia with their distinctive blend of pop-rock, heartfelt lyrics, and relatable themes of love, life, faith, and redemption. With multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits that continue to resonate with multiple generations, the band — led by the charismatic vocalist Faank alongside Apoy (guitar), Tomi (drums), and Ovie (keyboards) — has built a loyal fanbase known for its passionate sing-along culture.

On 3 October, audiences can look forward to a powerhouse setlist packed with timeless anthems including Cari Jodoh, Yank, Baik-Baik Sayang, Tobat Maksiat (Tomat), Emang Dasar, Nenekku Pahlawanku, Cari Berkah, Aku Bukan Bang Toyib, and many more. The concert will feature a grand stadium-scale production with stunning lighting, sound, and visual effects designed to create an immersive and emotional experience. Expect high-energy moments, heartfelt ballads, and the signature spiritual touches that have made Wali Band performances truly special over the past quarter century.

“This is more than just a concert for us,” said the band. “After 25 unforgettable years in the music industry, we are coming to Johor Bahru to celebrate with our loyal Malaysian fans. This is a special homecoming filled with emotions, energy, gratitude, and beautiful memories. We can’t wait to sing together again and create new ones on this historic night!”

The choice of EduCity Sports Complex as the venue underscores the scale of the celebration. The modern stadium provides excellent sightlines, superior acoustics, and ample space for a large, energetic crowd, ensuring every fan enjoys an optimal experience. Organizers have also promised smooth operations, enhanced security, and convenient facilities for attendees.

Ticket Categories & Prices (subject to service charges & terms):

Cat 3 (Free Seating): RM88

Cat 2 (Free Seating): RM128

Cat 1 (Free Seating): RM168

GA (Free Standing): RM128

VIP Cat 2 (Limited Numbered Seating): RM388

Super VIP Cat 1 (Limited Numbered Seating): RM1,188 (premium experience including Meet & Greet session, official merchandise, and dinner)

Convenient Payment Options include Internet Banking, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, digital Wallets, Atome, and Shopee Pay Later, making it easy for fans to secure their seats.

Organised by: Nusantara Live Entertainment

In collaboration with: Infinity Love Creative Ventures

Supported by: Tourism Johor, MyTicket.asia, ESC @ Iskandar Puteri

MyTicket.asia, Malaysia’s leading white-label ticketing platform, is the official ticketing partner. Known for its user-friendly interface, secure transactions, and excellent customer support, the platform ensures a smooth buying experience with full branding flexibility and zero hidden fees for organizers.

With tickets moving at record speed, fans are strongly encouraged to act quickly to avoid disappointment. Early purchasers will also benefit from the best seat selection, particularly for the premium VIP and Super VIP categories which are strictly limited.

This anniversary concert is more than a musical event — it is a celebration of 25 years of shared memories, cultural connection between Indonesia and Malaysia, and the enduring power of music to bring people together. Whether you are a longtime fan who grew up with Wali Band’s songs or a newer listener discovering their heartfelt catalogue, “Wali Live in JB” promises to be an evening you will remember for years to come.

Tickets Selling Extremely Fast – Secure Yours Now!

Visit www.myticket.asia or use the direct link:

https://36fivex.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/167107

Walli Live in JB

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