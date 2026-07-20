Đurić Confers with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the margins of the inaugural session of the Serbia–United States Strategic Dialogue.

The meeting followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Government of the United States of America on the Fulbright Academic Exchange Program, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Infrastructure and Regional Energy Security.

Minister Đurić emphasized that Serbia attaches immense importance to cooperation with the United States in the field of energy, noting that this issue was at the forefront of the first session of the Strategic Dialogue. He assessed that the further development of cooperation in the energy sector constitutes an important pillar of the overall bilateral relationship.

Addressing economic cooperation, the Minister underscored that Serbia sees considerable scope for further increasing U.S. investment and strengthening the presence of American companies, particularly in the field of infrastructure. He recalled that U.S. companies are already participating in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in Serbia, including the Morava Corridor, one of the country's most significant transport infrastructure modernization projects.

Minister Đurić also highlighted the importance of the United States' support for preserving stability in the Western Balkans and reaffirmed Serbia's readiness to contribute to that objective.

He placed particular emphasis on the role of the KFOR mission and the contribution of members of the United States Armed Forces serving within it to maintaining security and stability in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as to protecting the Serbian people and Serbia's religious and cultural heritage, including the Visoki Dečani Monastery.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Đurić invited Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to visit Serbia. On that occasion, he recalled that September marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Halyard, emphasizing that this anniversary stands as a powerful symbol of the historic alliance and friendship between the Serbian and American peoples, as well as one of the brightest examples of their joint struggle for freedom during the Second World War.