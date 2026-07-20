Đurić: The Launch of the Strategic Dialogue Represents a Substantive Breakthrough in Serbia–U.S. Relations

Ahead of the opening of the Serbia–United States Strategic Dialogue in Washington, Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić said that he firmly believes today marks the writing of an important new chapter in the history of Serbian-American relations.

“The launch of the Strategic Dialogue is not merely a procedural step—it is a substantive breakthrough in relations between Serbia and the United States. It is a step that will enable continuous cooperation between various ministries and government agencies, regardless of political changes on either side. It sends an important political signal, both externally and internally, opening numerous avenues for future cooperation between our two countries,” Đurić said.

According to the Minister, this is truly a historic moment in the 145-year history of relations between Serbia and the United States.

“Alongside the moment when the Serbian flag flew over the White House during the presidency of Woodrow Wilson, reflecting his friendship with Mihajlo Pupin and the partnership between the United States and the Kingdom of Serbia, as well as our cooperation during both World Wars and our joint achievements in the post-war reconstruction of our country, the launch of this Strategic Dialogue represents the next major milestone. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly on this initiative over many years, because it is the result of sustained efforts. I also wish to emphasize that this would not have been possible without the vision and continuous support of President Aleksandar Vučić, nor without the dedicated work of our diplomats, our Embassy, and everyone involved in this process,” Đurić stressed.

He announced that the day's discussions would focus on a broad range of issues.

“In addition to the ceremonial and formal opening of the Strategic Dialogue, we will today sign a memorandum on cooperation in the field of energy, which will open important new prospects for our country's energy security by providing for the development of new gas interconnectors. We will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in education, specifically on the expansion of the Fulbright Program, which will create new opportunities for our students, young people, and researchers, while enabling both countries to jointly support the academic community and its development,” Đurić said.

The Serbian foreign minister also noted that the situation in the region would be among the topics discussed.

“I would like to send a clear message that Serbia is a committed partner of the United States in preserving peace and stability in the Western Balkans. We do so because maintaining regional stability is one of Serbia's strategic and vital national interests, particularly given that our economy accounts for approximately 57–58 percent of the region's economy and that Serbian communities live throughout the region,” Đurić stated.

He further noted that Serbia's accession, as of last night, to the Artemis Accords, while perhaps appearing unconventional in the context of a diplomatic mission, represents an important symbolic step forward for Serbian science.

“The agreement with NASA that we concluded last night opens a new era in scientific cooperation between Serbia and the United States. It creates new opportunities for Serbian companies to participate in highly sophisticated, technologically advanced processes related to the development of space programs, while also enabling Serbian scientists—not only individually but through their research institutes as well—to exchange knowledge and experience with their American counterparts,” Đurić said.

The Serbian foreign minister added that, on a personal level, the day represents a source of great professional satisfaction, given that he and a large team of colleagues had worked on this initiative for several years.

“I congratulate all citizens of Serbia. This is an important achievement for our country. We will continue to pursue a balanced and well-calibrated foreign policy, now reinforced by yet another strong partnership,” Minister Marko Đurić concluded.