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The Business Research Company's Military Surveillance System Market Size To Reach $27.82Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 10.7%

Expected to grow to $27.82 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The military surveillance system market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by evolving global security challenges and technological advancements. As nations seek to enhance their defense capabilities, the demand for sophisticated surveillance solutions continues to rise, shaping a dynamic and rapidly expanding marketplace.

Military Surveillance System Market Size and Projected Growth

The military surveillance system sector has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $16.78 billion in 2025 to $18.54 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This historical growth is largely linked to escalating cross-border security threats, geopolitical tensions, an increasing need for border and coastal monitoring, modernization of outdated military surveillance infrastructure, greater adoption of radar and imaging technologies, and a broadening scope of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities.

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Looking ahead, the market is poised for even faster growth, expected to reach $27.82 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.7%. This surge is driven by factors such as the integration of AI-powered surveillance analytics for more accurate threat prediction, expanded use of autonomous surveillance systems including drones, heightened demand for real-time multi-domain situational awareness, growth in cloud-based command and control platforms, and enhanced cybersecurity measures within defense monitoring. Key trends shaping the forecast period include AI-enabled real-time analytics for identifying threats across multiple domains, multi-sensor integrated platforms for comprehensive battlefield awareness, centralized cloud defense systems, edge computing for low latency threat detection, and autonomous unmanned aerial and ground surveillance technologies.

Understanding Military Surveillance Systems and Their Role

Military surveillance systems are comprehensive defense technologies designed to observe, detect, track, and analyze activities across terrestrial, aerial, maritime, and cyber environments. These systems merge cutting-edge sensors, communication networks, data analytics, and command-control units to deliver real-time situational awareness, threat detection, and critical intelligence support. Their primary purpose is to boost operational efficiency, secure borders, and aid strategic military decision-making by providing continuous monitoring and actionable insights in complex environments.

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Geopolitical Tensions as a Key Growth Driver for Military Surveillance

Mounting geopolitical tensions worldwide are a significant factor propelling the military surveillance system market forward. These tensions, characterized by political, economic, and military disputes among nations or regions, lead to increased global instability and heightened risks of armed conflicts and security breaches. Rivalries over political influence and competing interests among major powers exacerbate mistrust and disputes, underscoring the critical need for robust national security measures.

Military surveillance technologies play an essential role by enabling continuous border monitoring, early detection of threats, real-time intelligence gathering, and enhanced situational awareness in volatile regions. For example, data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, a US-based non-profit, indicates that between July 2023 and June 2024, there were over 165,273 incidents of political violence worldwide—a 15% rise compared to the prior year. During this period, about one in every seven people globally was impacted by conflict, illustrating the urgent demand for advanced surveillance solutions, which is driving growth in this market.

Regional Highlights and Growth Patterns in Military Surveillance Systems

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the military surveillance system market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest expansion over the coming years. The market analysis includes detailed insights from key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and regional growth dynamics.

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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