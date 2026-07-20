Burning Rock and Myriad Announce Global Strategic Technology Licensing Partnership to Expand HRD Testing Worldwide

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, “Burning Rock”) and Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN, “Myriad”) today announced a new global technology licensing agreement and strategic partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) testing solutions. Through this collaboration, myChoice HRD Plus, which Burning Rock commercializes in China, is intended to expand its clinical capabilities with the addition of the prostate Genomic Instability Score (prGIS) algorithm, further extending the clinical utility of HRD testing for prostate cancer patients in China. In addition, Burning Rock will leverage Myriad’s licensed HRD technologies together with its proprietary OncoScreen Plus platform to develop a new generation of HRD testing kit, expanding commercialization opportunities beyond China into multiple key global markets.

The collaboration between Burning Rock and Myriad dates back to 2020, when the two companies first announced an exclusive technology licensing agreement to introduce Myriad's proprietary Genomic Instability Score (GIS) algorithm, which underpins its FDA-approved HRD test, for development and commercialization in China. Following comprehensive analytical performance validation, Burning Rock launched myChoice HRD Plus in 2021, providing patients in China with a clinically validated HRD testing solution to support treatment decisions and help physicians identify patients who are most likely to benefit from PARP inhibitor therapies.

Building on this new collaboration, myChoice HRD Plus will further expand its testing capabilities by adding a prostate Genomic Instability Score (prGIS) algorithm module while retaining its existing GIS-based HRD assessment capability. The prGIS algorithm comprehensively evaluates multiple genomic scar features, including Telomeric Allelic Imbalance (TAI), Large-scale State Transitions (LST), and Genome-Wide Imbalance (GWI), to evaluate HRD status in prostate cancer patients and provide meaningful genomic insights to support personalized treatment planning. The enhanced myChoice HRD Plus is expected to further broaden the application value of HRD testing in precision diagnosis and treatment for prostate cancer in the Chinese market. Burning Rock will continue to lead the development and commercialization of this product to help more patients in China access advanced HRD testing solutions.

At the same time, Burning Rock will leverage Myriad’s globally licensed GIS (excluding Japan) and prGIS (excluding Japan and the United States) algorithms, together with its expertise in assay development and commercialization, to develop a new generation of HRD testing kit on its proprietary OncoScreen Plus platform. The initiative will further strengthen Burning Rock’s “One Assay for All” global strategy, offering more robust and efficient molecular diagnostic solutions to cancer patients worldwide.

Looking ahead, both the enhanced myChoice HRD Plus and the upcoming OncoScreen Plus-based HRD testing kit will provide global pharmaceutical partners with flexible and scalable companion diagnostic (CDx) solutions. These solutions will support innovative drug development and commercialization, while enabling more cancer patients to access personalized precision treatment guided by molecular profiling.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to Guard Life via Science, focuses on developing innovative, reliable and clinically valuable products in the field of precision oncology and early detection. Its business consists of 1) therapy selection testing for cancer patients, 2) biomarker and companion diagnostic cooperation of global antineoplastic companies, and 3) multi-cancer early detection based on liquid biopsy.

In July 2018, Burning Rock has received the first approval for a tumor NGS kit by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), which is a significant milestone in the field of in vitro diagnosis in China. The company's lab has obtained the technical certification of “High-throughput sequencing laboratory” issued by Guangdong Center for Clinical Laboratory (GDCCL), and has received many international authoritative certificates such as CLIA, CAP, ISO15189, etc. The company is devoted to developing innovative and reliable testing products and advancing oncology precision medicine solutions.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: https://www.brbiotech.com

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

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